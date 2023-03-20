2023 March Back to Nature: Snow Program Report

Date: March 4-5 &11-12

Location: Tsunan, Niigata

Participants: 30 campers, 8 care workers, 5 LITs, 12 Mirai no Mori staff, 1 graduate

Sponsor: KEEN, CBGM Kodomo Zaidan, Morgan Stanley, Mazars Japan

Program:

In the spring-like weather, we held the Snow Programs again in March.

We had a great turnout again this time, with repeat campers, a long-time camper who finally are in the 3rd grade of junior high school, very experienced LITs, and a graduate who volunteered in the kitchen.

While the campers enjoyed playing freely in the snow, it was impressive to see the many of them working together to build a large snowman, which was mainly made by those who had never played in the snow before, and a snow tunnel, which they built over the course of two days.

In addition, three junior high school students who are considering participating in the LIT program, 3 LITs, and 2 big campers took on the challenge of riding a lift and coming down from the top of a snowy mountain using a butt sled as a special adventure.

This was a valuable opportunity for the current LITs to tell the junior high school students directly why they joined LIT and what kind of experiences they have had.

“I was nervous because it was my first time to participate in the Mirai no Mori overnight program, but I was happy that I was able to complete the various challenges, such as falling backwards from a pile of snow!” by camper “Riding the lift to the top of the snow mountain for the first time was very impactful. I spent a night thinking about how to talk to junior high school students about the LIT program, and I think I was able to communicate it well. I am anxious and also excited to welcome new LITs.” by LIT “I was happy to see smiles on everyone’s faces as they experienced all the activities and interacted with a variety of people. We are also happy that we, as big campers, are able to enjoy the activities with the children, and that we are able to make more memories with them each time we join Mirai no Mori.” by care worker

We would like to thank everyone who sponsored and supported this program.