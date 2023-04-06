2023 Workplace Visit Program: Oracle

Date: March 30, 2023

Location: Tokyo

Participants: 4 high school students and 1 program graduate

Program:

LITs and a graduate member visited Oracle on a weekday during spring break. Oracle has been supporting our programs for the past few years, and we had an online workplace visit, but this was the first time we visited their office building. At a meeting space in the corner of their spacious office, with a great view over Tokyo, they first gave us a talk on the industry and the company. We learned that their industry mainly deals with other businesses and that the company is listed in the Japanese stock exchange, which is unique as a foreign company. The employees who worked in sales then gave us a detailed explanation of their jobs, including task flow, project length, and team structure, which was different from our initial image of a sales job.

After a delicious lunch in the company cafeteria, they prepared a “human library” session for us, where two experienced employees answered any questions from the participants. The questions ranged from hobbies and private life to work and career. They also gave participants advice on careers, job hunting, and interviews, as well as a general outlook and attitude on life. Some of the messages were particularly inspiring, as all participants are in some stages of preparation for their next step in life.

As a last activity, we were invited to a Japanese tea ceremony in the tea room on the top floor of the building. It was the first time for most participants, and we learned the procedure, manner, and meaning of each movement from the tea master. She also answered our questions very thoroughly, and we all gained insight into another new world.

After the visit, we asked the participants to reflect on what they have learned and how it applies to their lives. There were many new ideas and concepts that could be applied to the issues they are currently facing.

To everyone at Oracle who made this visit possible, thank you so much for providing such unique learning opportunities.