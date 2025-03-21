2024 Leader in Training Program Report: Closing Ceremony & Workshop

Date: March, 15-16, 2025

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 2 campers, 5 LITs, 5 graduates, 1 care worker, 21 Mirai no Mori staff, 8 sponsors

Sponsors: Oracle, Fujitsu Pro Bono Group

Last weekend in Mitake, we gathered for a very meaningful moment of the Mirai no Mori year- the LIT Closing Ceremony. The LIT (Leader in Training) program follows the Japanese school year, starting in April and ending in March. This event not only marks the end of a program cycle but also celebrates the growth and achievements of each high school participant. Some LITs will continue their journey with us next year, while others, graduating from high school, will move on to new chapters of their lives beyond their care homes, and join Mirai no Mori as graduates.

This special ceremony brought together camp staff, sponsor volunteers, LITs, recent graduates, care workers, and junior high school campers who aspire to be LITs in the future. It is a time to reflect on the past year’s challenges and successes, set new goals, and recognize how the lessons learned at Mirai no Mori will continue shaping their lives.

The weekend began with a speech-making workshop on Saturday led by our continuous partner, Oracle, and Fujitsu Pro Bono Group. Over the past year, Oracle has worked closely with the LITs, and this workshop aimed to help them prepare for their speeches at the closing ceremony on the next day. Public speaking is no easy task, and many LITs felt nervous about standing in front of an audience. With the support of Oracle’s volunteers, they learned how to self-reflect, organize their thoughts, structure their messages, and deliver their words with more confidence.

Sunday was the day of the closing ceremony and LIT speeches, and the Mirai no Mori community was there to listen: veteran staff who have seen these LITs grow over the years, new staff who were recently witnessing their leadership, and junior high school campers who admired them and saw a future for themselves in the program. One care worker also joined, seeing these high school students in a new light, outside of daily life at the care home.

The LITs opened their speeches by reflecting on their recent Kyoto trip, a project they planned together to finish the year strong. This trip was entirely designed by the LITs themselves, including budgeting, scheduling, organizing logistics, and making decisions as a team. It was a hands-on experience in teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership- all skills they have been developing throughout the year.

Then came the individual speeches. The LITs shared their personal experiences, their struggles with leadership, the benefits of stepping outside their comfort zone, their growing confidence, and the deep connections they built with different people in Mirai no Mori. Their stories of growth were a true testament to the impact of the LIT program.

“Until very recently, I never wanted to be a leader of anything. But through the LIT program, I learned that leadership comes in different forms, and I discovered my personal leadership style and what kind of leader I strive to be. From April in my final year as an LIT, I aim to learn how to bring that leader to life.” “After many years joining Summer Camp as a camper, I took on the responsibility of leading an activity at Summer Camp last year as an LIT and it did not go well. From that difficult experience, I learned about the importance of reflection. Not only self-reflection, but also asking for feedback from my peers and learning what I can do better. Moving forward, I want to apply this skill to my daily life, including at my part-time job and in friendships.” “I used to be too shy to speak up and my voice was very quiet. But through the LIT program, I have been able to develop a bit more confidence and grow my communication skills. I want to keep getting better and sharing my opinions more in the future.” “Growing up, I never liked trying new things. When I joined Mirai no Mori, everything was new, especially when I joined the LIT program. At first, I wanted to give up and stop joining, but I kept going, and realized how powerful it is to challenge myself. Getting out of my comfort zone opens up my possibilities, and I will take that lesson with me as I enter university and start living by myself from April.”

To commemorate their journey, each LIT received a special photo album filled with memories from the past year. Those who were graduating received a graduation gift and their Graduate T-shirt, a tradition we introduced last year. It was heartwarming to see the number of Graduate T-shirts growing, symbolizing a lasting connection to the Mirai no Mori community even after leaving the care.

As we wrap up another year, we look forward to continuing to support and expand the LIT program, ensuring that each participant has the chance to challenge themselves, grow, and build a future full of possibilities.

A huge thank you from all of us to Oracle and Fujitsu Pro Bono Group for supporting the LITs in making the most of this opportunity to reflect on and express their learnings in their speeches at the Closing Ceremony.

Congratulations to all LITs!