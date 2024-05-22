2024 May Back to Nature: KIKORI Day Report with FedEx Express

Date: May 19, 2024

Place: Takao, Tokyo

Participants: 8 campers, 3 big campers, 5 LITs, 8 Mirai no Mori staff, 12 sponsors, 3 program partners

Sponsor: FedEx Express

The time has come for this year’s Kikori Back to Nature program in Takao. Thanks to our repeating sponsor, FedEx, who brought a big group of 12 enthusiastic volunteers, this program brought together participants of all backgrounds in the mission of helping the growth of the beautiful forest.

The morning began with everyone divided into mixed teams of FedEx volunteers, campers, big campers, and camp staff. The mission was clear but challenging: remove the invasive vines that threaten the health of the trees. Teams experimented with different techniques with the tools given and empowered the campers to tackle the challenge as leaders. Lunch was enjoyed amid the relaxing sounds of chirping birds and forest breeze—a perfect midday break that recharged everyone for the afternoon’s tasks.

The afternoon gave everyone a chance to apply what they’d learned from the morning’s challenges. By the day’s end, numerous harmful vines were successfully cleared. The participants were amazed by the length and strength of the vines. Some campers used the vines to make headbands which they took home, others experimented in making houses and even swords out of branches, thin tree trunks and vines. Towards the end of the afternoon, the forest looked much cleaner and it was easier to climb down the slope. Courageous campers tried sliding down the hill on their feet without falling as if they were surfing!

We wrapped up with a reflection, thinking about the day’s efforts, successes and what could be improved for next time. The Kikori program can be demanding, but it’s incredible to see how well everyone performs, pushing their limits and learning in the process. A huge thanks again to FedEx and to our partner, Mori to Odoru for their support and enthusiasm!