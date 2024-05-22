2024 May Back to Nature: KIKORI Day Report with Oracle

Date: May 18, 2024

Place: Takao, Tokyo

Participants: 23 campers, 8 big campers, 3 LITs, 8 Mirai no Mori staff, 3 sponsors, 3 program partners

Sponsor: Oracle

On a sunny May 18th, the green slopes of Takao buzzed with excitement as this year’s first Kikori Back to Nature program kicked off. With the support of our sponsor, Oracle, the event saw a lively mix of participants of many ages and backgrounds, all coming together with one goal in mind: helping Takao’s forests thrive.

The day started with everyone splitting into six teams, each picking fun, nature-themed names. There were a lot of unique names such as “Brown Nature” and “Green Wood Ax”. The main activity? Battling the invasive vines that were hurting the growth of the trees. It was a challenging mission as the slopes were steep and the work was tough, but that did not stop the teams! Some campers showed great courage, going against their fears of climbing the tall hills; others showed perseverance when cutting thick tree trunks and vines; others demonstrated kindness, encouraging their teammates through the tough spots.

Lunch was outdoors, surrounded by greenery. Everyone mingled and chatted, making new friends over bento boxes. After re-energizing, teams went back to the forest to continue their mission in the afternoon, applying what they learned in the morning- from technique, to communication with teammates – to accomplish the task.

We wrapped up the day with some reflection time. For a lot of us, it was the first time we’d done something like this—got our hands dirty, worked with tools, and really connected with nature. Some campers express interest in working in the forest as lumberjacks in the future, inspired by our wonderful program partners Mori to Odoru!

Thank you to Oracle and to our partner, Mori to Odoru for making this program possible. Here’s to more days outdoors, more new friendships, and a healthier forest!