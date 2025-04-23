2025 April Back to Nature: Easter Game Day Report with Adobe

Date: April 19, 2025

Place: Sawai, Tokyo

Participants: 33 campers, 3 LITs, 8 care workers, 13 Mirai no Mori staff, 2 sponsors

Sponsor: Adobe

Last weekend, we kicked off this year’s Back to Nature program cycle with Easter Game Day under clear skies, warm sunshine, and blooming colors all around. We welcomed 33 campers from 4 different care homes, including at least one camper from every school grade. With the Japanese school year starting in April, it was a great moment to look ahead to a year full of possibilities and growth. It was also the debut of our new Leaders in Training (LIT) team, who brought fresh energy and inspiring goals of their own. A huge thank you to Adobe for sponsoring this program and helping us bring this experience to the children we support.

The day started with an Easter-themed quiz, exploring the meaning of Easter and traditions from around the world. Campers then came up with creative team names for the day, like Yellow April, Cherry Blossom, Leaf Bunny, and Blue Easter. After the quiz, LITs (high school students) shared their personal goals for the new school year, inspiring younger participants to think about what they hope to achieve and what kind of people they want to grow into. It was a powerful reminder that every new beginning is a chance to reflect.

Next up was the “Sneak Peek” game, an activity that tested memory, communication, and teamwork. Everyone quickly realized it was tougher than it looked, but that only made it more rewarding as teams improved their strategies together with each round, and remembered to show kindness to teammates who found the game more difficult.

Lunchtime brought us down to Tama River, where we ate under the spring sun, waved to people rafting by, and played with skipping stones. Campers taught each other how to skip stones and challenged themselves to beat their own records. After lunch, the program continued with high-energy outdoor games. Some campers played Shark Tag for the first time, while others brought their Summer Camp experience to the field. We wrapped up with a Mirai no Mori classic: Capture the Bunny, a special twist on Capture the Flag. This all-ages game brought together campers, care workers, sponsor volunteers, and program staff, always with the campers leading the charge in strategy and decision-making. It was a chance to test courage when stepping into the opposing team’s territory, leadership during role assignments, and the ability to work together.

To close the day with intention, we gathered for reflection time. Campers shared their thoughts in small groups, then wrote in their journals- something they’ll take home as a reminder of their day. As always, one of the highlights was collecting signatures from everyone who joined, a tradition that left many smiles on the faces of all 60 participants.

With so many dreams and goals shared during this program celebrating new beginnings, we’re excited to see how our campers grow throughout the year. A heartfelt thank you once again to Adobe for making this day possible!