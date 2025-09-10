2025 August & September Back to Nature: Rafting Report with KIWL

Date: August 30 & 31, September 6 & 7, 2025

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 62 campers, 3 LITs, 22 care workers, 22 Mirai no Mori staff, 13 sponsors (4 days in total)

Sponsor: Knights in White Lycra

Program Partner: Mitake Race Rafting

As summer draws to a close, campers from 7 care homes had the chance to wrap up their vacation with a rafting adventure over two full weekends. This program was proudly sponsored by Knights in White Lycra (KIWL), whose incredible fundraising throughout the year has made programs like this possible. We are also deeply grateful to our partners at the Mitake Race Rafting Club, whose skilled guides ensured every participant had a safe and fun experience. Many of these guides have rafted with Mirai no Mori children in previous years, watching them grow in confidence with each season.

Each day began with orientation, where campers were divided into rafting teams. With camper leaders chosen and team names set, groups warmed up with rhythm and gesture games designed to build coordination and communication. After all, rafting isn’t about strength but about timing and teamwork.

Campers then reflected on the personal values they wanted to focus on, whether it was courage in facing their fear of water, kindness in supporting friends who needed extra encouragement, or respect for listening carefully to safety instructions. Sharing these goals with their guides gave an intentional and personal touch to the day.

For lunch, we enjoyed hearty curry from a local curry shop in Mitake called Cafe Monaca, fueling up for the adventure ahead. Once changed into our rafting gear, teams set off onto the Tama River. Although it was the same river across all four days, nature showed a different face each time, shifting currents, changing water levels, and new challenges that reminded everyone of nature’s power.

Along the 5km rafting journey, the teams took part in extra challenges, including tug-of-war on the rafts, individual and group floating challenges, and jumping into the water from rocks. These challenges encouraged camaraderie and courage- values that campers can bring back into their daily lives in the care homes.

At the end of each day, campers, guides, volunteers, and the Knights gathered together for reflection. The guides highlighted the strong teamwork and determination shown by the campers, some experiencing rafting for the very first time, while others returned with experience from past programs.

“During the rafting, I stood at the front and became captain of the boat. I led my team in some fast parts and reminded them to crouch when there were rocks.” by Camper, 4th grade “I was scared to try some of the challenges at first, but I did them all, including the jump!” by Camper, 5th grade “The scary parts were fun! I don’t really get to feel this in other activities. The movement of the river felt very powerful. I want to come back again!” by Camper, 6th grade “I was happy to win the tug-of-war. I focused hard and did my best paddling with my team.” by Camper, 5th grade “The day after the typhoon, the river stream was a bit tricky, but I was very happy that we managed to do everything safely and with a sense of adventure.” by Guide “I really enjoyed all the team games and seeing the children grow in confidence throughout the day. It was a pleasure to be part of the experience and to be part of continuing to make a lasting impression for the children.” by sponsor “Continuing the momentum of Summer Camp, rafting is an activity that both children and adults do not get to experience often, and being able to see everyone smiling and working together in this team sport is inspiring” by camp staff

This rafting program was a powerful close to the summer, made possible by the unwavering support of KIWL and our community partners. As we said goodbye to the season, we celebrated not just the thrills of rafting but the courage, kindness, and respect that our campers carried with them on and off the river.