2025 Awareness Talk with Morgan Stanley

Date: June 20, 2025

Place: Tokyo

Participants: 2 graduates, 2 Mirai no Mori staff

Partner: Morgan Stanley

Last week, we had the privilege of holding our 4th awareness talk at Morgan Stanley, one of our long-time sponsors. These sessions are a meaningful opportunity to connect their employees with the cause they support, not just in numbers, but in real stories.

This year’s talk was extra special. Instead of just one speaker, we welcomed three: two university students who grew up in a care home from the ages of 4 and 6, and a former care worker with over 20 years of experience, including time at the very care home where the two graduates were raised.

Together, they shared deeply personal reflections on their experiences. From the graduates, we heard about the circumstances that brought them to the care home, the emotions they navigated while growing up in the system, and how Mirai no Mori has helped them build the resilience needed to live independently beyond the care home. The care worker offered a crucial perspective on what it’s like to support children through vulnerable moments, and shared insights into how the care home system operates: its structure, expectations, and how staff support children while helping them grow in a safe and consistent environment.

One of the questions asked during the session was: “Was there anyone you could rely on while living in the care home?”

A graduate highlighted one of the common challenges children may face in the care system:

“Since the care workers change every few years, I didn’t really have a consistent adult I could turn to. There wasn’t a particular person I could rely on.”

The care worker gave us insight on their point of view regarding this challenge.

“When I worked at a care home, we made a conscious effort to keep respectful and appropriate distance from the children. We didn’t use nicknames or physical affection unless necessary, seeing that every child comes with a different background, and we can’t always know what might trigger a painful memory. The ideal relationship is one where both child and adult respect each other, regardless of age. That way, no child becomes dependent on just one staff member.”

Another question asked was: “What have you learned from your time at Mirai no Mori?”

A graduate reflected on a personal transformation through Mirai no Mori- from someone who once stayed silent out of fear, to someone able to confidently express their thoughts and lead others.

“I used to avoid speaking up. I was always worried about how others would react, so I just kept quiet. But starting from my second year of high school, thanks to Mirai no Mori’s LIT program, I began to share my opinions with my peers. It improved my own performance and made me more confident, which now helps me at university and my part-time job.”

The care worker shared their observation:

“I definitely noticed the change too. Before the LIT program, most of what this graduate talked about was complaints about things happening around them. But after the program, their focus shifted and they began talking about inner thoughts and how they wanted to change or act. The shift in perspective was clear.”

We were joined by over 100 Morgan Stanley employees, who engaged with empathy and asked thoughtful questions, further amplifying the impact of the talk.

We are grateful to Morgan Stanley for giving us this platform to share these important stories, and to our speakers for their honesty and courage. Every time we come together for a talk like this, we plant seeds of awareness that grow far beyond the room.