2025 Graduate and Graduating LIT Workplace Visit Program: Morgan Stanley

Date: March 17, 2025

Place: Tokyo, Japan

Participants: 5 graduates, 3 graduating LITs, 2 Mirai no Mori staff, 20+ sponsor volunteers

Morgan Stanley, an ongoing supporter of Mirai no Mori, offered us the opportunity to conduct a goal-setting workshop as we approach the end of the school year and the start of a new chapter for graduates and graduating LITs. Participants were each paired with a sponsor volunteer, and asked a series of questions about their personal plans and motivations. With the help of volunteers’ professional knowledge, each pair then created a set of goals following the SMART goal guidelines (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound).

Participants had a variety of goals according to their interests and ages, including: “I want to get a job at my dream company by the end of September,” “I want to study abroad to improve my English during my two years of vocational school, which I will start in April,” and “I want to study abroad in England in the next year to experience various cultures.” After this discussion practice, participants presented their goals, as well as to-dos to achieve these goals. In front of additional volunteers who joined the workshop to their presentations, they shared their commitments and enthusiasm to build future paths for themselves.

“I have just finished my first year of vocational school and was wondering about my future. I needed someone to talk to, so this workshop came at a great time for me!” by graduate “I thought I had a good idea of what my goals were, but when I actually said them out loud and was asked specific questions, I was able to see what I hadn’t really thought about. This workshop really helped me to organize my thoughts.” by graduate “I had never really thought about goals before in my life, but now I understand how important it is. I will start working in April and this workshop helped me clear my mind before starting.” by LIT, grade 12 “As we approach the new school year in April, this goal-setting workshop came at a great time for LITs and graduates, who were able to dive deeper into their goals with one-on-one discussions with sponsor volunteers” by Mirai no Mori staff

Thank you very much to Morgan Stanley for your continuous support.