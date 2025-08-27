2025 July & August Graduate Program Report

July and August marked the season of Summer Camp at Mirai no Mori—a time when graduates returned not as campers, but as volunteers, reconnecting with the community and supporting the programs in meaningful ways.

In July, seven graduates joined a special BBQ event to support the Super Staff training before Summer Camp. The gathering was filled with laughter, shared memories, and the joy of reuniting with staff members after a long time. For one graduate, the day held extra significance- it was her 20th birthday, celebrated with heartfelt surprises and smiles all around.

“It was my first time joining a graduate program event, and I was so happy to see all the staff again after so long!” by graduate “I’ve never had my birthday celebrated so grandly before—it was unforgettable! I had such a great time at the BBQ and felt totally refreshed.” by graduate

In August, graduates participated in each session of Summer Camp as kitchen volunteers, playing a key role in the smooth running of daily camp life.

Unlike their past experiences as LITs, this time they took a step back as graduates, observing and supporting campers and younger leaders from a broader perspective. It offered them a new sense of purpose and awareness.

“I was really happy that many campers remembered me and came over to help out in the kitchen so willingly. As a kitchen volunteer, I had to take on different responsibilities and see things from a different perspective than I did as an LIT. It was challenging, but it turned out to be a great learning experience.” by graduate “This was my second time volunteering as a graduate, and it made me realize that I haven’t been practicing reflection in my daily life the way I used to as an LIT. There were a few moments when I repeated the same mistakes as last year, which was frustrating—but that’s exactly why I want to make better use of what I learned at Mirai no Mori and be more mindful about the importance of reflection moving forward.” by graduate

During the summer break, many graduates also took part in one-on-one online check-ins with Mirai no Mori staff. These conversations- often lasting an hour or more- became rare and meaningful moments for self-reflection.Through these open talks, graduates had the chance to look back on their recent experiences, talk about challenges, and set goals for the future.

“In everyday life, it’s rare to have a space where I can just talk freely about everything. I really want to have more time like this moving forward.” by graduate “Having the time and space to reflect on things they don’t usually get to say aloud—it reminded me how valuable these moments are for the graduates. We’ll continue to support them as they explore their strengths and build their futures.” by program staff

As our graduate community continues to grow, so do their needs and voices. At Mirai no Mori, we’re always listening and working to create new opportunities that can support their journey in meaningful, lasting ways.

Thank you for standing with our graduates as they navigate each new stage of life. Your support continues to make all the difference!