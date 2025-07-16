Back to Nature
2025 July Back to Nature: Boxing Report with Robert Half
Date: July 13 , 2025
Place: Sawai, Tokyo
Participants: 18 campers, 2 LIT, 6 care workers, 10 Mirai no Mori staff, 6 sponsors
Sponsor: Robert Half
Partner: Hiroyuki Sakamoto, Yoshihiro Ito
Last Sunday, Mirai no Mori welcomed back a special program that hadn’t happened since 2019: our Back to Nature Boxing Program! Campers from four care homes gathered in Sawai for a program that tested their physical and mental strengths, in an environment where they feel supported.
This program was made possible by a special guest and professional boxer, Hiroyuki Sakamoto san. Having spent his childhood in a care home in Fukuoka, Sakamoto san shared how boxing became his path to self-discovery and perseverance, and how the children in his care home were his biggest motivation to keep going. We are deeply grateful to Robert Half for sponsoring this meaningful day and bringing six enthusiastic volunteers who jumped right into the experience.
As with all our programs, we began with Orientation, dividing into mixed teams of campers, Mirai no Mori staff, and Robert Half volunteers. A boxing quiz kicked things off, followed by choosing boxing-inspired team names like Team KO, Team Little Upper, and Team Black Ring. Each team was led by a camper, creating opportunities to build leadership skills from the very beginning of the day.
The morning’s main activity was a set of team games where teams had to build towers using various materials. Much harder than it looked, this game tested communication, patience, and teamwork.
We enjoyed a picnic lunch under the sun by the river, followed by free time where campers skipped stones and enjoyed the refreshing splashes of the stones in water.
With the afternoon came the long-awaited boxing time! We kicked off with a video about Sakamoto san’s life and boxing career. The campers listened respectfully to the inspiring story of overcoming hardship and following one’s dreams. We then stood up for some boxing basics: jab, straight, hook, uppercut. With guidance from Sakamoto san and a partner from his boxing gym in Tokyo, each camper practiced combinations and took turns using real boxing gloves. As they did, Sakamoto san reminded us that boxing can be a powerful way to express emotions that are hard to put into words.
A highlight was when each camper entered the ring for 45 seconds of non-stop punching. It was tough, but no one gave up. Surrounded by cheers and support, each participant, including campers of all ages, pushed through. Campers also had the experience of ringing a real boxing bell that marked the start and end of each round, giving everyone a real match-like experience.
We ended the day with reflection time. Campers were encouraged to think about their experiences, what they overcame, and how they embodied Mirai no Mori’s five camper values: Courage, Kindness, Leadership, Respect, and Responsibility. Some shared their thoughts aloud, others wrote in their journals, and many proudly collected signatures from everyone, including a special signature from Sakamoto san.
A heartfelt thank you to Robert Half for making this day possible, and to Sakamoto san for being an unforgettable role model to everyone, especially the campers, having once been in their shoes.
“When I punched in the ring and people cheered for me, I felt really happy. I think I did a good job at boxing!” by camper, grade 1
“My favorite part was ringing the bell and doing the countdowns. I felt like I was in a real boxing match.” by camper, grade 6
“The team building game was way harder than I thought. My team struggled to communicate, which became a good lesson for me.” by camper, grade 7
“I yelled ‘Ganbare!’ really loud to cheer people on!” – Camper, Grade 1
“I’ve done boxing before but never with real gloves and one-on-one like this. I was happy I got to practice a lot.” by camper, grade 4
“I didn’t really understand boxing before, but by being in the ring, thinking about giving up and finding the strength to push through thanks to everyone cheering me on, showed me how powerful boxing can be.” by LIT, grade 12
“I joined the boxing program as a camper back in 2019, and joining it again as a high school student today, I realized I need to take better care of my health so I can grow stronger for next time.” by LIT, grade 12
“I saw a side of the children that is different from what I see at the facility and at school. I was surprised to see children who are not usually the type to take the lead, actively participating in the activities. I think this is because the children feel safe and secure in Mirai no Mori. I hope that they will continue to participate more and more in the future and experience many things while interacting with many people, which will help them gain confidence.” by care worker
“This was such an inspiring program. Campers, care workers and Mirai no Mori staff each motivated one other in their own way. I will take this energy back to my workplace and inspire my colleagues!” by sponsor