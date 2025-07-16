2025 July Back to Nature: Boxing Report with Robert Half

Date: July 13 , 2025

Place: Sawai, Tokyo

Participants: 18 campers, 2 LIT, 6 care workers, 10 Mirai no Mori staff, 6 sponsors

Sponsor: Robert Half

Partner: Hiroyuki Sakamoto, Yoshihiro Ito

Last Sunday, Mirai no Mori welcomed back a special program that hadn’t happened since 2019: our Back to Nature Boxing Program! Campers from four care homes gathered in Sawai for a program that tested their physical and mental strengths, in an environment where they feel supported.

This program was made possible by a special guest and professional boxer, Hiroyuki Sakamoto san. Having spent his childhood in a care home in Fukuoka, Sakamoto san shared how boxing became his path to self-discovery and perseverance, and how the children in his care home were his biggest motivation to keep going. We are deeply grateful to Robert Half for sponsoring this meaningful day and bringing six enthusiastic volunteers who jumped right into the experience.

As with all our programs, we began with Orientation, dividing into mixed teams of campers, Mirai no Mori staff, and Robert Half volunteers. A boxing quiz kicked things off, followed by choosing boxing-inspired team names like Team KO, Team Little Upper, and Team Black Ring. Each team was led by a camper, creating opportunities to build leadership skills from the very beginning of the day.

The morning’s main activity was a set of team games where teams had to build towers using various materials. Much harder than it looked, this game tested communication, patience, and teamwork.

We enjoyed a picnic lunch under the sun by the river, followed by free time where campers skipped stones and enjoyed the refreshing splashes of the stones in water.

With the afternoon came the long-awaited boxing time! We kicked off with a video about Sakamoto san’s life and boxing career. The campers listened respectfully to the inspiring story of overcoming hardship and following one’s dreams. We then stood up for some boxing basics: jab, straight, hook, uppercut. With guidance from Sakamoto san and a partner from his boxing gym in Tokyo, each camper practiced combinations and took turns using real boxing gloves. As they did, Sakamoto san reminded us that boxing can be a powerful way to express emotions that are hard to put into words.

A highlight was when each camper entered the ring for 45 seconds of non-stop punching. It was tough, but no one gave up. Surrounded by cheers and support, each participant, including campers of all ages, pushed through. Campers also had the experience of ringing a real boxing bell that marked the start and end of each round, giving everyone a real match-like experience.

We ended the day with reflection time. Campers were encouraged to think about their experiences, what they overcame, and how they embodied Mirai no Mori’s five camper values: Courage, Kindness, Leadership, Respect, and Responsibility. Some shared their thoughts aloud, others wrote in their journals, and many proudly collected signatures from everyone, including a special signature from Sakamoto san.

A heartfelt thank you to Robert Half for making this day possible, and to Sakamoto san for being an unforgettable role model to everyone, especially the campers, having once been in their shoes.