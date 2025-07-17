2025 July Back to Nature: Hiking Report with Morgan Stanley

Date: July 12 , 2025

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 18 campers, 2 LIT, 7 care workers, 10 Mirai no Mori staff, 16 sponsors

Sponsor: Morgan Stanley

Last Saturday, campers from care homes across Kanagawa, Chiba, and Tokyo gathered in Mitake for Mirai no Mori’s summer hiking program. The weather was just right- not too hot, not rainy- setting the perfect tone for a 4km hike through the mountains and an afternoon of river play. A big thank you to Morgan Stanley for sponsoring the day and bringing 20 enthusiastic volunteers who supported and joined the adventure from start to finish.

Our programs follow the Adventure Wave model: an experiential learning framework designed to help participants get the most out of outdoor experiences. This model divided the program in three phases: Preparation (Orientation), Action (Hiking), and Reflection.

We began with Orientation, where campers were divided into teams and participated in a fun quiz on hiking gear and Japan’s mountains. This team-building activity helped break the ice and transition into choosing a team leader and deciding a nature-inspired team name. Before heading out, we reviewed the hiking trail map together, and everyone received bear bells, filled up their water bottles, and grabbed a bento lunch box. With everything ready, we set off!

Some campers were hiking for the very first time, while others brought experience from previous hiking programs. Everyone walked at their own pace, and we witnessed many moments of kindness, with campers helping one another through steep or tricky sections of the trail. We also added mini-challenges throughout the hike, one of the favorites being the Echo Challenge, where everyone shouted together and listened for our voices echoing back through the forest.

The hike ended at Tama River, where we celebrated a well-deserved riverside lunch. After eating, participants enjoyed free time by the river: campers skipped stones in the water, built stone towers, searched for living creatures, and in the end, many hopped into the water to cool off. Many campers showed responsibility and came prepared to make the most of the refreshing water play!

We concluded the day with our Reflection phase. Campers gathered in teams to talk about what they found fun, difficult or impactful, and some even set goals for themselves to do better next time. Participants recorded their thoughts in journals, a keepsake from the program that they can take home and look back on.

This was our first hiking program of the year, and we were thrilled to see campers pushing themselves, supporting one another, and creating new memories in nature with people they trust. A huge thank you to Morgan Stanley for making this special day possible. Your continued support helps empower campers to step out of their comfort zones and grow through outdoor experiences.