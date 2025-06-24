Back to Nature
2025 June Back to Nature: Crafts Report with FedEx Express
Date: June 22, 2025
Place: Mitake, Tokyo
Participants: 6 campers, 2 LIT, 4 care workers, 9 Mirai no Mori staff, 7 sponsors
Partner: FedEx Express
The June Crafts program is designed to spark creativity both indoors and out. During this program, campers had the chance to express themselves in teams and on their own, surrounded by nature and a wider array of craft materials. Sunday’s program sponsor was FedEx, who brought along wonderful volunteers to experience the impact firsthand.
The day began with orientation, where participants were divided into small, mixed teams, coming together to learn, collaborate, and create. To get everyone thinking like artists, we kicked off with a fun quiz about different forms of art and craftsmanship, not just from Japan but from around the world. Campers explored how crafts can hold meaning, express identity, and tell stories, and they were introduced to various tools used in creative work.
Once our minds were in creative mode, it was time to bring our ideas to life. Teams headed outdoors for the first activity: Nature Art. Each group worked together to build a piece of art using only materials found on the ground: stones, twigs, seeds, fallen leaves, and even some heart-shaped leaves! A key value during this activity was respect: respect for teammates by listening to every idea, and respect for nature by using only non-living materials.
Before lunch, each team presented their artwork, giving it a title and sharing their creative process with the rest of the group- an opportunity for campers to practice public speaking in an encouraging setting.
Lunch was enjoyed under the sun (and for some, under the shade), as teams mixed and mingled, sharing stories from the morning session.
In the afternoon, we moved inside for the second part of our creative journey. Tables were covered in colorful and textured materials of all kinds: wood chips, beads, pompoms, colorful paper and tape, markers and yarn. With endless combinations at their fingertips, campers began working on their individual craft projects, drawing inspiration from the morning’s lessons about the meaning crafts can hold. A favorite tool of the day? The glue gun! For some campers, it was their first time using one, and they dove into the challenge with excitement. Wood chips were a standout material, adding an outdoor feel to the indoor activity.
A few campers even recreated crafts we usually do at Summer Camp, such as friendship bracelets and God’s Eyes, and proudly taught FedEx Express volunteers how to make them, showing leadership and initiative.
As the day came to a close, we took time to reflect together. With a smaller group than usual, there was space for everyone to share their creations and what inspired them. Some campers had a clear vision from the start, while others explored materials until inspiration struck. Regardless of the approach, every camper left with a piece of art, and a new memory to carry with them from Mirai no Mori.
Thank you again to FedEx Express for making this day possible. With your support, we were able to provide a meaningful, creative experience where campers could express themselves, connect with others, and feel the joy of making something with their own hands.
“This program was a refreshing experience for the children, as they showed lively faces that they would not have shown at the facility. I wish more children could participate in Mirai no Mori.” by care worker
“Even if we could have had time for crafts at the facility, we wouldn’t have been able to spend so much time with the kids through the process, so it was a very refreshing experience to be able to participate as a Big Camper.” by care worker
“I was amazed by the creativity of the children throughout the morning nature art and afternoon craft time. It was very inspiring to interact with these future leaders who have so much potential.” by sponsor
“I was able to make a misanga (friendship bracelet) for the first time in my life with the help of campers who taught me how to make them and encouraged me not to give up.” by sponsor
“While working on the nature art with the team, I was impressed by the way the camper leader listened carefully to the opinions of the other members of the team as they put their ideas together. It was lovely compassion and leadership, leading the team with gentle encouragement!” by camp staff