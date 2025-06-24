2025 June Back to Nature: Crafts Report with FedEx Express

Date: June 22, 2025

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 6 campers, 2 LIT, 4 care workers, 9 Mirai no Mori staff, 7 sponsors

Partner: FedEx Express

The June Crafts program is designed to spark creativity both indoors and out. During this program, campers had the chance to express themselves in teams and on their own, surrounded by nature and a wider array of craft materials. Sunday’s program sponsor was FedEx, who brought along wonderful volunteers to experience the impact firsthand.

The day began with orientation, where participants were divided into small, mixed teams, coming together to learn, collaborate, and create. To get everyone thinking like artists, we kicked off with a fun quiz about different forms of art and craftsmanship, not just from Japan but from around the world. Campers explored how crafts can hold meaning, express identity, and tell stories, and they were introduced to various tools used in creative work.

Once our minds were in creative mode, it was time to bring our ideas to life. Teams headed outdoors for the first activity: Nature Art. Each group worked together to build a piece of art using only materials found on the ground: stones, twigs, seeds, fallen leaves, and even some heart-shaped leaves! A key value during this activity was respect: respect for teammates by listening to every idea, and respect for nature by using only non-living materials.

Before lunch, each team presented their artwork, giving it a title and sharing their creative process with the rest of the group- an opportunity for campers to practice public speaking in an encouraging setting.

Lunch was enjoyed under the sun (and for some, under the shade), as teams mixed and mingled, sharing stories from the morning session.

In the afternoon, we moved inside for the second part of our creative journey. Tables were covered in colorful and textured materials of all kinds: wood chips, beads, pompoms, colorful paper and tape, markers and yarn. With endless combinations at their fingertips, campers began working on their individual craft projects, drawing inspiration from the morning’s lessons about the meaning crafts can hold. A favorite tool of the day? The glue gun! For some campers, it was their first time using one, and they dove into the challenge with excitement. Wood chips were a standout material, adding an outdoor feel to the indoor activity.

A few campers even recreated crafts we usually do at Summer Camp, such as friendship bracelets and God’s Eyes, and proudly taught FedEx Express volunteers how to make them, showing leadership and initiative.

As the day came to a close, we took time to reflect together. With a smaller group than usual, there was space for everyone to share their creations and what inspired them. Some campers had a clear vision from the start, while others explored materials until inspiration struck. Regardless of the approach, every camper left with a piece of art, and a new memory to carry with them from Mirai no Mori.

Thank you again to FedEx Express for making this day possible. With your support, we were able to provide a meaningful, creative experience where campers could express themselves, connect with others, and feel the joy of making something with their own hands.