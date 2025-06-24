2025 June Back to Nature: Crafts Report with Oracle

Date: June 21, 2025

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 25 campers, 3 LIT, 10 care workers, 13 Mirai no Mori staff, 10 sponsors

Partner: Oracle

This June, we returned to the beautiful riverside of Mitake for our June Back to Nature program. While this time of year usually brings heavy rains, we were fortunate to enjoy a sunny day for our crafts program. Campers created art both in teams and individually, expressing themselves in new and exciting ways. The day welcomed around 30 campers from four different care homes, many of them returning participants but also some new faces trying out crafts for the first time. With the support of Oracle, our program sponsor who not only funded the day but also sent 10 wonderful volunteers.

We began with orientation, where participants were divided into mixed teams with children of different ages and care homes, Oracle volunteers, and Mirai no Mori camp staff. After introductions, the teams, led by the children, came up with nature-themed team names that would represent them throughout the day. To build team spirit, we kicked off with a craft-themed quiz. Campers learned about various tools used in art and craftsmanship and explored how crafts differ around the world.

Inspired by a Scottish artist known for transforming natural materials into stunning illusions and images, campers ventured into nature for their first creative challenge: nature art. With a guiding value of respect- respect for the environment and for all living things- the teams gathered fallen materials like twigs, dried leaves, straw, fruits and stones to build their art. Each team created something unique. One group designed a vibrant campfire made with colorful leaves, stones and twigs. Another brought a 3D horse to life, using branches for the body, stones for the feet, and straw for the mane.

We took a break to enjoy lunch by the beautiful Tama River, a moment to relax and share conversations under the clear skies.

In the afternoon, we moved indoors for personal crafts. The space was filled with a variety of materials: wood chips, yarn, beads, markers, ribbons, and wooden letters and numbers- a crowd favorite. Campers used the materials in many different ways, creating items to keep or give as gifts.

We ended the day with reflection time, where campers shared how they felt about their creations, and working as a team. These reflections are a meaningful part of every Mirai no Mori program, encouraging self-awareness and reinforcing a growth mindset.

We are deeply grateful to Oracle for making this program possible, not only through their sponsorship but through their heartfelt participation. Seeing their volunteers create and connect with the campers truly showed the impact of their support.

Thank you again to Oracle for your continued support. You are helping to create lasting memories and opportunities for growth.