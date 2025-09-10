2025 KIWL Charity Cycling Challenge

The annual 500:5000 Challenge supported by volunteers from the Knights in White Lycra (KIWL) and elsewhere, takes place from October 1st-31st each year, with participants challenged to ride at least 500km and/or climb 5,000 meters of elevation during the month. You choose your routes and cycle at any time, on your own or in a group, and at your own pace. The challenge is best suited to experienced cyclists.

How will this work?

Once your donation is complete, you will be challenged to ride at least 500kms and/or climb 5,000 meters of elevation within the month of October (10/1-10/31), by joining a dedicated club on the Strava App: https://www.strava.com/clubs/9 31519

Date: October 1st- October 31st midnight JST

Location: Anywhere (in the world)!

Participation Fee: (donation): 5,000JPY (adults) or USD40.00

Payment link: https://congrant.com/project/mirainomori/15000/form/step1

Event Highlights:

• Perfect opportunity for regular cyclists looking for a chance to give back, while enjoying their beloved hobby!

• Although virtual, you will have the chance to win awesome raffle prizes kindly sponsored by IHG Hotels and Castelli.

Achievers of either or both disciplines will be entered into the prize draw (two tickets for achieving both disciplines!). Random raffle winners are announced in November (only residents of Japan are eligible for prizes).

**All cyclists take part at their own risk. Mirai no Mori and KIWL and are not responsible for any injury or accident which occurs during this purely voluntary event. The extent of your participation, and where you cycle and when, is entirely your choice. Please take the necessary precautions and observe Japanese road traffic laws as you would ordinarily do on all your cycling activities. Participants MUST have a valid liability insurance in Japan. The event is not insured, please ensure you have your own health/accident insurance.

★Raffle prize donor