Graduate Program
2025 KIWL & Mirai no Mori BBQ report
Date: April 26, 2025
Place: Mitake, Tokyo
Participants: 6 graduates, 5 Mirai no Mori staff, 29 KIWL riders
Partner: KIWL
In-Kind Donor: YUMMCUPCAKERY
On a beautiful Saturday in Mitake, we welcomed the Knights in White Lycra (KIWL) riders for a special barbecue ahead of their upcoming 4-day charity cycle ride, happening from May 29th to June 1st.
We are deeply honored to once again be the chosen charity for this year’s ride where over 40 riders will cycle over 400 kilometers through the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa, not only raising funds for Mirai no Mori but also supporting disaster relief efforts in Noto.
The Mitake barbecue has become a wonderful tradition: a time to show our gratitude to KIWL, and a touch point where the riders, Mirai no Mori staff, and the youth we support can meet, connect, and strengthen our community. The riders used the opportunity to train, cycling from central Tokyo up to Mitake, where the Mirai no Mori team and graduates greeted them warmly.
We kicked off the event with introductions of the 6 program graduates. For some riders, it was their first time meeting these graduates, while others happily reconnected with familiar faces. The graduates shared their personal goals for the event, such as meeting new people, speaking more in English, and getting to know about KIWL’s powerful fundraising initiatives even better.
After introductions, one of the graduates announced the day’s menu in English, and we all enjoyed barbecue burritos under the sun. For dessert, the graduates prepared fruit punch, and we were treated to delicious charity cupcakes, kindly donated by YUMMCUPCAKERY. Each cupcake helped boost fundraising efforts for Mirai no Mori programs, and they were such a hit that many riders went for seconds (or thirds!).
As the afternoon continued, conversations flowed nicely. Graduates shared their goals for the new school year and discussed plans to reunite with the riders in Ishikawa on day four of the charity cycle ride, where they will proudly deliver speeches to celebrate riders’ achievement and express their heartfelt gratitude.
Thank you so much to all the riders who joined us, and a very special thank you to the British Ambassador to Japan, Julia Longbottom, for attending as a rider and supporting us! We look forward to seeing her again on days three and four of the ride in Ishikawa.
If you would like to support Mirai no Mori’s programs through the Knights’ amazing efforts, you can donate through our Global Giving page.
“Since becoming a graduate, I’ve been lucky to join many KIWL events like the Charity Walk, Charity Talent Show, Charity Run, and even meeting the riders on the last day of their ride last year in Nagano. It’s always so much fun to hang out with the KIWL community and inspiring to see all their efforts towards giving back. I’m looking forward to going to Ishikawa this year and cheering them on once more!” by graduate
“This is my second year working, and one of my continuous goals is to improve my English. During the barbecue, I really wanted to focus on speaking English to as many people as I could, whether it was talking about my personal projects or explaining the menu. I think I accomplished my goal and am grateful for the wonderful opportunities KIWL has given me to learn more.” by graduate
“I just became a graduate this year and started university this April. I had met some of the KIWL riders before as a Leader In Training, and this time my focus was really on speaking in English with both new and familiar faces. Recently, I’ve been really interested in English music, and it made me happy to have conversations with native English speakers about the songs and artists I’ve been listening to.” by graduate
“We’re lucky to see firsthand the growth of some of these amazing young adults, whether it’s starting university, continuing their studies, or entering the workforce. As KIWL, we are privileged to hear about their journeys directly from them, which makes everything we do feel even more meaningful.” by KIWL rider
“The year is already flying by, and the ride is quickly approaching. I’m excited for the many touch points we’ll continue to have with Mirai no Mori, not just in Ishikawa during the ride, but also through the rafting program and other charity events later in the year.” by KIWL rider
“Whether they’re speaking in Japanese or English, I can see graduates feeling more and more comfortable engaging with the positive adult role models from the KIWL community. This is exactly the kind of connection we want to foster- helping them step outside their comfort zones and continue their journey of self-confidence in a supportive environment. I’m very excited to see what they’ll share in their speeches this June in Ishikawa!” by Mirai no Mori staff