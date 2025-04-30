2025 KIWL & Mirai no Mori BBQ report

Date: April 26, 2025

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 6 graduates, 5 Mirai no Mori staff, 29 KIWL riders

Partner: KIWL

In-Kind Donor: YUMMCUPCAKERY

On a beautiful Saturday in Mitake, we welcomed the Knights in White Lycra (KIWL) riders for a special barbecue ahead of their upcoming 4-day charity cycle ride, happening from May 29th to June 1st.



We are deeply honored to once again be the chosen charity for this year’s ride where over 40 riders will cycle over 400 kilometers through the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa, not only raising funds for Mirai no Mori but also supporting disaster relief efforts in Noto.

The Mitake barbecue has become a wonderful tradition: a time to show our gratitude to KIWL, and a touch point where the riders, Mirai no Mori staff, and the youth we support can meet, connect, and strengthen our community. The riders used the opportunity to train, cycling from central Tokyo up to Mitake, where the Mirai no Mori team and graduates greeted them warmly.

We kicked off the event with introductions of the 6 program graduates. For some riders, it was their first time meeting these graduates, while others happily reconnected with familiar faces. The graduates shared their personal goals for the event, such as meeting new people, speaking more in English, and getting to know about KIWL’s powerful fundraising initiatives even better.

After introductions, one of the graduates announced the day’s menu in English, and we all enjoyed barbecue burritos under the sun. For dessert, the graduates prepared fruit punch, and we were treated to delicious charity cupcakes, kindly donated by YUMMCUPCAKERY. Each cupcake helped boost fundraising efforts for Mirai no Mori programs, and they were such a hit that many riders went for seconds (or thirds!).

As the afternoon continued, conversations flowed nicely. Graduates shared their goals for the new school year and discussed plans to reunite with the riders in Ishikawa on day four of the charity cycle ride, where they will proudly deliver speeches to celebrate riders’ achievement and express their heartfelt gratitude.

Thank you so much to all the riders who joined us, and a very special thank you to the British Ambassador to Japan, Julia Longbottom, for attending as a rider and supporting us! We look forward to seeing her again on days three and four of the ride in Ishikawa.

If you would like to support Mirai no Mori’s programs through the Knights’ amazing efforts, you can donate through our Global Giving page.