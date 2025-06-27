Upcoming Event
2025 KIWL Post Ride Party
We’re excited to invite you to the KIWL & Mirai no Mori Post-Ride Party, a special evening to celebrate everyone’s amazing efforts, reconnect with fellow riders, and share the KIWL spirit with friends, family, and sponsors.
We’ll also be premiering the KIWL Charity Cycle 2025 video by Wild Tame!
Event Details
Date: Thursday, September 4th
Time: From 6:30 PM
Location: The Footnik Osaki
Entry Fee: ¥5,000 (includes 2 hours of all-you-can-eat & drink!)
Event Blog: https://mirai-no-mori.jp/kiwl-
*To meet the venue’s minimum charge, we’re aiming for at least 50 guests. We’d be incredibly grateful if you could bring along friends, family, colleagues, or potential sponsors who might enjoy learning more about KIWL and Mirai no Mori!