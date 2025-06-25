2025 Leader in Training program report: June

This month’s Back to Nature Program was a weekend full of creativity and teamwork. Under the bright blue early summer sky, campers teamed up to create nature art using stones, branches, and colorful leaves they gathered outdoors. In the afternoon, we moved inside, where everyone got to enjoy hands-on craft making with a wide variety of materials. As always, our LITs played a key role behind the scenes. With so many craft tools and supplies involved this time, they helped set up efficient distribution stations and organized the workspace so everything could run smoothly. In addition to these tasks, they also handled the routine responsibilities like headcounts, reflection demos, lunch setup, cleanup, and rearranging the room for the craft session- all of which they managed very well.

This program required careful planning, as all the indoor prep had to be completed while the campers were outside. Time management and role distribution were key, and the LITs rose to the challenge- arranging materials, setting up clear workspaces, and making decisions on the fly. Thanks to their efforts, everything flowed smoothly. Team communication was strong when needed, and everyone stayed calm and committed to their roles.

Looking ahead, next month’s hiking program will bring not only more complex logistics but also greater physical demands. Then comes our big Summer Camp in August, where strong self-management, efficient task handling, and teamwork will be more important than ever. These upcoming programs will offer even more chances for everyone to learn about themselves and grow through shared experience.