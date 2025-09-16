2025 Leader in Training program report: September

September’s Back to Nature program was rafting, one of the campers’ all-time favorites. It was held over two weekends, for a total of four days, and many campers enjoyed exciting adventures on the river. In the mornings, as usual, we started with orientation, dividing into teams and strengthening teamwork through games. After an early lunch, everyone changed into wetsuits, put on their gear, and headed for the river.

As always, the LITs played a crucial role behind the scenes to support the program. From preparing name tags and managing lunch, to helping with changing and rental equipment, they were constantly one step ahead- sometimes working in front of the group, sometimes supporting from behind. On days when staff numbers were limited, some of them joined the camper teams, supporting leaders and assisting campers who needed extra help. Thanks to their experience from summer camp, communication within the group and task management went smoothly, making them even more reliable as support staff.

Rafting is one of our most popular programs, and almost every session was fully booked. As a result, the LITs were not able to ride the rafts every time, but they still had the chance to join twice out of the four days, sharing the challenges and experiences alongside the campers.

As is the case every year, the LITs showed noticeable growth after summer camp. Their sense of responsibility toward their teams and peers has increased, and each individual seems to be acting with greater awareness than before. We are excited to see what challenges they will face in the second half of the year and how they will continue to grow.