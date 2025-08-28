2025 Leader in Training program report: Summer Camp

This summer, we once again held three sessions of our 5-day summer camp at Hanayama in Miyagi Prefecture. Through activities rarely experienced in daily life such as stream hiking, crafts, field games, and outdoor cooking, campers were able to fully enjoy nature while learning and growing.

Our Leaders in Training (LITs) played an essential role as the support team working behind the scenes to make the camp possible. To assist with the preparation and execution of activities, they met with lead staff in advance, gathered necessary equipment, and coordinated timing and member assignments- tasks that involved many aspects of project management. They also had opportunities to step into the spotlight, facilitating activities in front of the campers.

This year, the workload was especially heavy due to the smaller number of LITs, making teamwork a key challenge. Preparation often overlapped with cleanup, and in between tasks, they also helped with meal preparation and serving. From morning to night, their bodies and minds were constantly in motion. Even in the evenings, there were meetings and preparations for the following day, so securing enough sleep, not just for themselves but for other team members, as well as managing their own health became critically important. It was an excellent opportunity for them to practice not only task management but also team and self-management in real-life situations.

Fortunately, the weather was on our side this year, and we were able to carry out all planned activities. While there were a few minor challenges, the LITs worked together to solve each one and successfully saw the program through. They gained valuable lessons and experienced tremendous growth through this summer camp, both as individuals and as a team. We look forward to seeing how the experiences gained here will be carried into the upcoming programs, as well as into their everyday lives.