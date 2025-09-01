2025 LIT Internship Program: KEEN

KEEN, a long-time supporter of Mirai no Mori, gave one of our LITs (high school students) the opportunity to experience working at one of their stores through an internship.

The program began with an introduction of KEEN, learning about the company and its products. After that, the store staff shared their own career stories. It was inspiring to hear about the many different backgrounds and paths that led them to their current roles. For the hands-on part, the LIT helped organize inventory, pack items for product rotation, and got a taste of what goes on behind the scenes at a busy retail shop. On top of that, KEEN even prepared personalized business cards just for the day! With those in hand, the high school student visited nearby stores to greet staff and practice exchanging business cards like a professional.

The program was filled with valuable learning experiences- store operations, career possibilities, and practical skills like business card etiquette- all of which will surely be useful in the future.

“At first, I was nervous walking into the store, but the atmosphere was so warm and welcoming that I quickly relaxed and was able to start conversations myself. Hearing about everyone’s career journeys was really interesting. When it came to exchanging business cards, I was a bit awkward at first, but after practicing a few times, I was able to properly introduce myself when we visited nearby stores. If I get another chance like this, I want to be more proactive in asking questions and learning new things.” by LIT

We’re deeply grateful to everyone at KEEN for making this opportunity possible!