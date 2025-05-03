2025 March & April Graduate Program Report

March and April were two warm spring months filled with graduations, new beginnings, and heartfelt reunions.

At the LIT Closing Ceremony, five graduates joined to support the LITs with many new and veteran program staff. The event was filled with the smiles and reunions that are characteristic of Mirai no Mori, creating a warm and welcoming space where everyone came together to cheer on the young adults heading into their futures.

“One LIT shared how they didn’t feel down after making a mistake, but instead asked other LITs for advice, improved their approach, and succeeded the second time around. I was truly moved and inspired by their willingness to seek support and act on it! It was such a fun and insightful time seeing everyone again after so long, and it really reminded me how grateful I am to have found Mirai no Mori.” by graduate “Seeing how the LITs are using the Mirai no Mori experience to gain confidence and make new discoveries was so inspiring. I thought everyone looked so cool! And I’m also really impressed by Mirai no Mori for creating such an amazing space for everyone.” by graduate

Spring was also a time for our graduates to deepen their connections to future careers and society. During the spring break, Mirai no Mori provided graduates with opportunities to visit companies and learn about different workplaces and industries. One graduate also joined an internship at Walk Japan, an innovative inbound travel company offering sustainable walking tours through Japan’s hidden gems. Through hands-on work, he gained valuable insights into his strengths and future goals.

“I used to think travel companies just made plans and introduced sightseeing spots. But I was surprised by how much more there is: customer service, financial management, PR, and more. The staff were so friendly and supportive across departments, and the whole environment was great. Every day felt new and exciting, and it really changed how I see working life!” by graduate

In April, we held the KIWL Imperial Palace Charity Walk! This year saw the largest number of participants and donations in the event’s history, making it a truly exciting occasion. Six graduates volunteered not only to support event operations but also enjoyed reconnecting with familiar sponsors.

Graduates also joined the annual Purpose & Goal Workshop hosted for LITs. Using a new format, they spent a full day engaging in meaningful dialogue and reflection, asking themselves what they want to achieve in life, and the steps needed to get there.

“It was great to walk around the Imperial Palace with sponsors and even try speaking in English, not just Japanese!” by graduate “I always knew thinking about your goals and purpose is important, but it’s also such a challenging task, even for adults. Watching the LITs and graduates participate in the workshop, confronting their own thoughts with such focus and sincerity, I could really feel their drive to grow. And the smiles they shared after presenting their goals to each other spoke volumes about their sense of accomplishment and excitement for what lies ahead.” by program staff

Over the final weekend of April, many graduates joined us for a BBQ with KIWL. Unlike past gatherings where they typically arrived by train, this time they made the journey all the way to Mitake using newly purchased mid-sized motorcycles or a rental car. Thanks to the experience of several members who had previously helped with BBQ setups and KIWL events, everything ran smoothly from start to finish. On the way home, one graduate even treated our program staff to dinner- a small but heartwarming gesture that made us realize we are witnessing the arrival of a “new chapter”, with these young adults stepping confidently into maturity.