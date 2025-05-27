2025 May Back to Nature: Kikori Report with Freudenberg Group

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Place: Takao, Tokyo

Participants: 16 campers, 2 LITs, 7 care worker, 12 Mirai no Mori staff, 6 sponsors

Sponsor: Freudenberg Group

Last Sunday in Takao began with damp trails and misty trees after a rainy evening, but that didn’t stop our group of eager participants from gearing up for a full day in the forest for our Kikori program. We welcomed campers from four different care homes, including many first-timers experiencing both Mirai no Mori and Kikori for the very first time. Each Kikori mission changes with the seasons, based on the forest’s current needs. This time, the program was proudly sponsored by Freudenberg, who brought along a team of enthusiastic volunteers, some of whom had joined Kikori last year.

We kicked off the day with orientation, dividing into mixed teams of campers from different care homes, program staff, and sponsor volunteers. It’s always a little tough at first as connecting with new people takes courage, but as the morning unfolded, we saw campers slowly step out of their shells. A great example of this is the team leader role, which is always assigned to a camper. It’s one of the ways we encourage the children to step into leadership and recognize their own potential, even when it feels daunting at first.

Next came an explanation of the day’s mission from our long-time partner, Mori to Odoru, who once again designed an activity that challenged our skills, teamwork, and resilience, while deepening our connection to nature. This time, the mission was to clear an untouched area of forest by removing old and fallen trees, as well as harmful vines, giving space for healthy trees to grow and future paths to form.

After a safety talk and tool distribution, including gloves, hand saws, and shears, we hiked up to our designated forest area. Campers showed great responsibility, especially when using tools that could be dangerous if mishandled. Many also made sure not to lose the tools, knowing they were borrowed. It was especially inspiring to see first-timers using the tools with care, sharing them thoughtfully with teammates.

Lunch was a forest picnic, with everyone a little muddier than at the start of the day! In the afternoon, we returned to our mission. The area we worked in had many vines, so campers and Leaders In Training (high school students) had fun collecting them and even making wreaths, turning hard work into creative play.

We wrapped up the day with reflection time, first in teams and then as a group. Campers shared their thoughts, including the pride they felt in cutting through old trees, something they didn’t think they’d be able to do.

The day ended on a sweet note with a gift of UK sweets from Freudenberg, as well as a company towel! A big thank you to Freudenberg and Mori to Odoru for making this day not only possible, but memorable.