2025 May Back to Nature: Kikori Report with Morgan Stanley

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Place: Takao, Tokyo

Participants: 15 campers, 2 LITs, 4 care worker, 12 Mirai no Mori staff, 13 sponsors

Sponsor: Morgan Stanley

Saturday marked the first Kikori Back to Nature Program of the year. Kikori has become a classic Mirai no Mori program, where participants roll up their sleeves and dive into a forestry experience. Last weekend, we were proud to once again be joined by our long-time sponsor Morgan Stanley, whose continued support helps bring these unique outdoor experiences to the children. 13 volunteers from Morgan Stanley joined us in Takao, including some familiar faces returning to reconnect with campers they’ve gotten to know over the years.

The day began with orientation, where participants were grouped into mixed teams. As a way to help everyone step outside their comfort zones, we combine children from different care homes and ages with diverse adult role models, including program staff and sponsor volunteers. With many repeaters, campers stepped up right away, selecting team leaders and coming up with creative team names for the day.

After orientation, our partner Mori to Odoru- who has been with us for many years- introduced the day’s mission: clear out overgrown areas of the forest to give healthy trees room to grow, and begin creating walkable forest paths. With tools like hand saws and shears in hand, the teams set off into a part of the forest that hadn’t been touched in years. Campers showed courage from the get-go as they climbed steep hills, navigated dense areas, and used the tools to cut old tree trunks and remove harmful vines.

Bento lunch was enjoyed in the forest. Some campers climbed higher up the mountain for a scenic picnic, while others stayed along the main trail. Lunch is always a great time for participants to speak with those outside of their teams, sharing how the challenging morning activity went.

The afternoon brought more action. As teams returned to their work, we encouraged deeper exploration of the forest, giving campers the chance to see real progress as clear paths began to take shape. The campers practiced a lot of respect throughout the day, being careful not to cut living plants unnecessarily and staying mindful that the forest is also home to animals.

We closed the day with our usual reflection time, a core Mirai no Mori tradition. Campers and volunteers shared what went well, what they learned, and how they grew, both individually and as a team. Before heading home, everyone enjoyed a special treat provided by Morgan Stanley.

Thank you, Morgan Stanley, for helping us empower youth through nature once again!