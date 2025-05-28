Back to Nature
2025 May Back to Nature: Kikori Report with Morgan Stanley
Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025
Place: Takao, Tokyo
Participants: 15 campers, 2 LITs, 4 care worker, 12 Mirai no Mori staff, 13 sponsors
Sponsor: Morgan Stanley
Saturday marked the first Kikori Back to Nature Program of the year. Kikori has become a classic Mirai no Mori program, where participants roll up their sleeves and dive into a forestry experience. Last weekend, we were proud to once again be joined by our long-time sponsor Morgan Stanley, whose continued support helps bring these unique outdoor experiences to the children. 13 volunteers from Morgan Stanley joined us in Takao, including some familiar faces returning to reconnect with campers they’ve gotten to know over the years.
The day began with orientation, where participants were grouped into mixed teams. As a way to help everyone step outside their comfort zones, we combine children from different care homes and ages with diverse adult role models, including program staff and sponsor volunteers. With many repeaters, campers stepped up right away, selecting team leaders and coming up with creative team names for the day.
After orientation, our partner Mori to Odoru- who has been with us for many years- introduced the day’s mission: clear out overgrown areas of the forest to give healthy trees room to grow, and begin creating walkable forest paths. With tools like hand saws and shears in hand, the teams set off into a part of the forest that hadn’t been touched in years. Campers showed courage from the get-go as they climbed steep hills, navigated dense areas, and used the tools to cut old tree trunks and remove harmful vines.
Bento lunch was enjoyed in the forest. Some campers climbed higher up the mountain for a scenic picnic, while others stayed along the main trail. Lunch is always a great time for participants to speak with those outside of their teams, sharing how the challenging morning activity went.
The afternoon brought more action. As teams returned to their work, we encouraged deeper exploration of the forest, giving campers the chance to see real progress as clear paths began to take shape. The campers practiced a lot of respect throughout the day, being careful not to cut living plants unnecessarily and staying mindful that the forest is also home to animals.
We closed the day with our usual reflection time, a core Mirai no Mori tradition. Campers and volunteers shared what went well, what they learned, and how they grew, both individually and as a team. Before heading home, everyone enjoyed a special treat provided by Morgan Stanley.
Thank you, Morgan Stanley, for helping us empower youth through nature once again!
“This was my first time at Mirai no Mori, and also my first time cutting tree trunks. I was able to cut many, and next time I want to try even harder ones!” by camper, 1st grade
“The tools looked a little scary, so I didn’t use them in the morning. But I gave it a try in the afternoon and was able to cut some vines with the shears.” by camper, 3rd grade
“There was a big tree blocking the hiking trail, and I wanted to move it so it’d be easier for everyone. I called some people to help, and together we cut and moved it. The trunk was really thick, so it was tough, but I’m proud we did it.” by LIT
“We were so absorbed in the kikori activities that we almost forgot about the children! I’m looking forward to hearing all of their memories on the train ride home and once we’re back at the care home.” by care worker
“I was really impressed with how mindful of the forest the campers in my team were- always checking with others before cutting, asking if something was actually no longer growing, and making sure not to cut living, healthy trees.” by camp staff
“We’ve partnered with Mirai no Mori for many years, so this time I thought it would be interesting to bring the children to an area I hadn’t worked on yet. Their progress really impressed me and helped me out. What they accomplished would have taken me much longer on my own!” by program partner