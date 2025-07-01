2025 May & June Graduate Program Report

May and June were two months full of meaningful connections with long-time sponsors and supporters of Mirai no Mori: Knights in White Lycra (KIWL) and Morgan Stanley.

In May, one of the highlights was the KIWL Charity Ride, held this year in Ishikawa Prefecture. Graduates were split into overnight and day-trip teams and planned their “mini trips” as group projects, organizing transportation, meals, sightseeing, and schedules from start to finish. It was a powerful reminder that travel itself can be a learning experience, as they worked collaboratively to take initiative and manage time responsibly.

The weekend also featured a special event where graduates delivered speeches about their experiences in Mirai no Mori and their hopes for the future. Many challenged themselves to speak in English, incorporating questions and humor to engage the audience. The oldest graduate, now in his second year as a full-time worker, delivered a completely unscripted speech in English and held natural conversations with the sponsors, leaving a strong impression on everyone.

“When the audience reacted and smiled during my speech, it made it so much easier to talk. It meant a lot to realize there are so many people who want to support us. I felt truly grateful” by graduate “Everything about the trip-the project planning, connecting with the KIWL community, and giving my speech- was so much fun. I really felt how much I’ve grown. The time in the hot springs was the perfect way to relax, too!” by graduate “Preparing for the speeches, I not only saw how the graduates shaped their messages, but also noticed their growth in day-to-day skills like scheduling Zoom meetings, sharing Google Docs, and communicating clearly with us. Of course, everyone is on their own path, but I was so proud to see them apply what they’ve learned as students and young adults.” by program staff

In June, our partnership with Morgan Stanley continued with a series of powerful learning opportunities. First was a Mentoring Workshop, where graduates prepared their own questions in advance and engaged directly with professionals to hear firsthand about career paths, work values, and life lessons. The atmosphere was open and supportive, and the graduates were deeply engaged throughout.

Graduates also joined a care home visit with Morgan Stanley staff where they reunited with campers from past programs. It was a heartwarming time, filled with smiles and familiar faces.

“It was so great to see the campers again after a long time! I’m really looking forward to the Summer Camp, and I hope I get to see the ones I missed this time, too.” by graduate

To close the month, we had the 4th Awareness Talk at Morgan Stanley. This special session featured two graduates and one former care home staff member as speakers. Together, they shared their personal stories- from early life in care homes to how Mirai no Mori helped them build confidence, develop communication skills, and grow into their current selves. Their reflections brought depth and humanity to the realities behind the numbers, and many participants expressed how deeply the stories resonated with them.

Over these two months, the graduates had many chances to express, engage, and reflect, building confidence not only in who they are, but also in how they share that with the world. Behind each speech, each conversation, and each challenge accepted, there is a community of adults who have walked alongside them and continue to cheer them on.

We are deeply grateful to have such generous supporters by our side, and we hope you will continue to walk alongside these young people as they write the next chapters of their stories.