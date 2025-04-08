2025 Mirai no Mori Imperial Palace Charity Walk Report

Date: April 4-5, 2025

Location: Tokyo

Participants: 296 walkers, 2 LIT, 6 graduates, 2 volunteers, 12 Mirai no Mori staff/interns

Sponsors: KIWL, Robert Half

Pro-bono Photographers: Moodley Nayalan, Francisco Aceituno, Gordon Davis, Zoe Lee

Sunshine and blooming sakura trees welcomed us at the 2025 Imperial Palace Charity Walk- our annual event hosted in partnership with the Knights in White Lycra. This year’s walk broke new records, bringing together 296 participants of all ages and raising a total of 1,389,000 JPY for Mirai no Mori transformative outdoor programs.

In the middle of what had been a rainy start to spring, we were lucky to have clear and sunny skies that set the tone for the 2 days. On Friday, we welcomed many of our corporate partners, who actively engaged their employees with our mission. It was amazing to see larger groups than last year, with some companies bringing up to 30 employees to walk together in solidarity. On Saturday, families and friends came out to enjoy the beauty of spring and the chance to give back while being active. We were happy to reconnect with participants who joined the walk last year, as well as new community members of KIWL and Mirai no Mori. It was special to see the sea of walkers around the Imperial Palace wearing the event t-shirt- sponsored by Robert Half, the Gold Sponsor of the 2025 KIWL Charity Cycle Ride.

One of the most powerful aspects of this event is the engagement with high school students from our Leader in Training program (LIT), and program graduates who used to live in the care homes. Each year, the walk serves as a meaningful opportunity for the youth we support to connect with donors, corporate supporters, and community members. Many of them even walked side-by-side with participant teams, deepening their understanding of the impact our sponsors and supporters make. April is an eventful month for LITs and graduates, who are starting a new school year, beginning life at university, or adjusting to their first jobs and new lives living independently.

A heartfelt thank you to every participant, partner, volunteer, and supporter who made this year’s record-breaking walk so memorable. And a special thanks to Robert Half for their generous sponsorship and ongoing commitment to empowering marginalized youth in Japan.

Here’s to walking toward a brighter future, together.