2025 Mirai no Mori Imperial Palace Charity Walk Report
Date: April 4-5, 2025
Location: Tokyo
Participants: 296 walkers, 2 LIT, 6 graduates, 2 volunteers, 12 Mirai no Mori staff/interns
Sponsors: KIWL, Robert Half
Pro-bono Photographers: Moodley Nayalan, Francisco Aceituno, Gordon Davis, Zoe Lee
Sunshine and blooming sakura trees welcomed us at the 2025 Imperial Palace Charity Walk- our annual event hosted in partnership with the Knights in White Lycra. This year’s walk broke new records, bringing together 296 participants of all ages and raising a total of 1,389,000 JPY for Mirai no Mori transformative outdoor programs.
In the middle of what had been a rainy start to spring, we were lucky to have clear and sunny skies that set the tone for the 2 days. On Friday, we welcomed many of our corporate partners, who actively engaged their employees with our mission. It was amazing to see larger groups than last year, with some companies bringing up to 30 employees to walk together in solidarity. On Saturday, families and friends came out to enjoy the beauty of spring and the chance to give back while being active. We were happy to reconnect with participants who joined the walk last year, as well as new community members of KIWL and Mirai no Mori. It was special to see the sea of walkers around the Imperial Palace wearing the event t-shirt- sponsored by Robert Half, the Gold Sponsor of the 2025 KIWL Charity Cycle Ride.
One of the most powerful aspects of this event is the engagement with high school students from our Leader in Training program (LIT), and program graduates who used to live in the care homes. Each year, the walk serves as a meaningful opportunity for the youth we support to connect with donors, corporate supporters, and community members. Many of them even walked side-by-side with participant teams, deepening their understanding of the impact our sponsors and supporters make. April is an eventful month for LITs and graduates, who are starting a new school year, beginning life at university, or adjusting to their first jobs and new lives living independently.
A heartfelt thank you to every participant, partner, volunteer, and supporter who made this year’s record-breaking walk so memorable. And a special thanks to Robert Half for their generous sponsorship and ongoing commitment to empowering marginalized youth in Japan.
Here’s to walking toward a brighter future, together.
“Similar to last year, my mission was to increase the number of Mirai no Mori Instagram followers, and I reached my goal on both Friday and Saturday! I had to step out of my comfort zone and ask people in English sometimes, which was a great challenge.” by graduate
“I made the map for the event showing the course around the Imperial Palace, and I’m really proud of that. I enjoyed explaining it to the participants. I was able to be proactive and talk to everyone, regardless of language.” by graduate
“I study English at university, and I joined an English-only speaking group of participants for a walk around the palace. I was able to practice a lot of English speaking, which was my goal for the event.” by graduate
“I joined last year’s charity walk and had the opportunity to walk with the same corporate group this year. One employee who participated both years remembered what we talked about last time- I had told her about my dreams and goals. This year, I told her I’m starting vocational school to pursue those dreams, and she was so happy for me. The support I felt was amazing.” by graduate
“I’ve lived in Tokyo for a long time, but I had never walked around the Imperial Palace or seen Chidorigafuchi in Spring before. This event was a great opportunity to explore while giving back. Everyone should join this event!” by participant
“I participated in the charity run as a volunteer last November, but only on the day of the event. For the charity walk, I had the opportunity to help from the very beginning and see everything that led up to the event. A lot happens behind the scenes, and it was great to see it all come together in such a successful event.” by intern
“This was our biggest charity walk so far! With many corporate groups joining, along with friends, families and even camp staff, we can really feel the Mirai no Mori community growing.” by Mirai no Mori staff