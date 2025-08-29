2025 Summer Camp Report

Location: Miyagi Prefecture

Participants: 89 campers, 4 LITs, 4 graduates, 33 care workers, 19 camp volunteers and staff (3 sessions total)

Dates: Session 1: August 3-7 / Session 2: August 10-14 / Session 3: August 17-21

In-kind donations: Costco, Coleman, QUIPMENT JAPAN, Blue Owl Capital, SANKOFA

Another impactful summer in the books! The 2025 Summer Camp welcomed around 90 campers from 9 care homes for five days of outdoor adventure, and growth. Beyond the numbers, what truly made this year special was the introduction of new initiatives that raised the bar in program quality, safety, and support for everyone involved.

What Was New in 2025

Dedicated Project Manager for Care Homes

In January, we welcomed a new Project Manager with 20 years of experience as a care worker. Her focus has been to deepen our relationship with care homes and streamline camper preparation. Ahead of Summer Camp, she personally visited each participating care home to lead orientation sessions, providing clear guidance on the camp’s flow, packing lists, and the purpose behind each activity, ensuring both new and returning care workers felt supported.

Revised Safeguarding Policy

After a comprehensive review of our safeguarding policy at the end of 2024, this summer marked the first implementation of our updated procedures. Staff and volunteers received targeted training, and all care homes were briefed. These efforts reinforced our commitment to creating a safe and secure environment where every camper can thrive.

Graduate Involvement in the Kitchen

Throughout the season, we welcomed 4 graduates- young adults who had once joined Summer Camp as children- to support as kitchen staff. Now university students or full-time workers, they returned as role models, showing campers that Mirai no Mori remains a lifelong community, even after leaving the care home.

Day-by-Day Highlights

On Day 1, campers aged 6–16 arrived to a high-energy welcome by Mirai no Mori staff, LITs (Leaders in Training), and graduates. After fun introductions and an overview of the campsite, campers formed their teams, selected team leaders, and created unique team names. The evening ended with the Team Fire activity, an icebreaker designed to spark teamwork and build communication skills from day one.

“It’s been a year since the last Summer Camp, and I had forgotten how much fun it is! I made a new friend that has similar interests as me on the first day, enjoyed helping in the kitchen, and supported the LITs for the first time.” by camper, grade 6 “My tent team won the Golden Broom on the very first day for having the tidiest and quietest tent, and it was my first time winning! I stayed responsible with my things and kept tidy, and even on the last day my tent was the first to finish cleaning up. I felt very proud.” by camper, grade 4 “I made three new friends from different homes. We played in the rain and caught bugs together- I’ve never had so much fun in the rain before!” by camper, grade 2

Day 2 featured one of the most physically and mentally demanding activities: the 8km stream hike. Campers navigated waterfalls, climbed rocks, and walked through rushing streams. Every year, they come better prepared, and surprise us with their courage and resilience! Some challenged themselves to jump from higher ledges into the water, while others set new goals for the next time. The entire team celebrated each success together, strengthening bonds along the way.

“At the stream hike, I realized I love playing in the water, but some campers were quite scared, so I did my best to help them through the tough parts. I admit I’m not always kind to others at the care home, so I want to bring Mirai no Mori’s kindness back with me.” by camper, grade 4 “It was my first time jumping into the water at Stream Hike. I cried after my first jump, but then I tried again because everyone was having fun. I jumped two more times- smiling both times!” by camper, grade 1 “I enjoyed cheering others on at the jump spot during the stream hike. Of course, I couldn’t do it without their courage to jump first. Next year, I want to work on my own courage to try jumping myself.” by camper, grade 7 “After I jumped from the highest level at the stream hike, my teammates asked if I was okay because they knew I was scared, and that felt very nice. I chose courage as my value to work on, and I was proud to jump from level two for the first time.” by camper, grade 5

On Day 3, our World Tour activity highlighted the diversity of our staff. This year, 14 cultures were shared through games, music, food, crafts, and storytelling, showing campers new ways of thinking and self expression. In the evening, campers took charge of outdoor cooking, working in teams (Fire, Chicken, Vegetable, Apple) to prepare their dinner. Cooking together nurtured team work and responsibility, with delicious results that everyone enjoyed together!

“I was in the vegetable team and it was my first time cutting pumpkin and potatoes. I want to learn to be more and more careful when using knives when I cook in the future.” by camper, grade 2 “I was nervous to narrate the skit for my cooking team in front of everyone, but I managed to do it from start to finish and I think I did well!” by camper, grade 3

Day 4 Molympics (Mirai no Mori Olympics) tested the teamwork that had been built over the past three days, with relay games and challenges emphasizing courage, communication, and sportsmanship. In the afternoon, campers played Capture the Flag in the open field, unleashing their energy one last time. The day ended with the campfire, where campers sang songs- including the Mirai no Mori song- and shared reflections with the group, including first experiences, memorable moments and new knowledge they will take back home.

“Even though my team didn’t win first place in Molympics, we had a lot of fun and cheered for all teams. It still felt like a win.” by camper, grade 6 “Usually, I don’t run much in Capture the Flag, but this time I did and I saved five of my teammates from the opponent’s side for the first time! I will never forget the feeling!” by camper, grade 3 “The relay race was my favorite part of Molympics, especially the English challenge. I volunteered to go first, and I think I did really well.” by camper, grade 2

On the final day, campers and staff cleaned the site together, taking pride in leaving it better than they found it. At the closing ceremony, each camper received a Summer Camp t-shirt and a 5 camper value badge representing the specific value they exemplified during camp (courage, kindness, leadership, respect or responsibility), chosen by a camp staff who they worked closely with. These small tokens become lasting reminders of their growth and potential even after they leave the campsite.

“This year, I pushed myself to make new friends outside of my care home. I talked with campers from other homes, played games together, and shared meals. Compared to last year, I enjoyed camp even more, and it made me want to keep challenging myself back home too, especially since I tend to give up when things get tough.” by camper, grade 5

Summer Camp 2025 reminded us once again of the resilience and potential of the children, LITs, and graduates we support. Nature offers a space free from judgment, where each child can try, fail, and try again. With strengthened relationships with care homes, new graduate involvement, and improved safeguarding, we’re proud of the progress made this year, and excited for what’s ahead!

“It’s impressive to see new sides of the children when they’re in this new but safe environment. I wish everyone could see this potential, and I hope to empower the children to show it when they’re back home.” by care worker “I truly had so much fun at every activity. It gave me the chance to connect with the children in my care in a new way, as well as with children from other homes. I also appreciated understanding the backgrounds and motivations of fellow care workers.” by care worker

This Summer Camp was made possible thanks to the support and dedication of volunteers, care workers, sponsors and in-kind donors. We are grateful to Costco, Coleman, QUIPMENT JAPAN, Blue Owl Capital, SANOKFA, whose generous donations made the camp experience even more special.

Together, we are building a community that empowers every child to take their next step forward with confidence!