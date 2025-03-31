2025 Workplace Visit Program: Adobe

Date: March 26, 2025

Place: Shinagawa, Tokyo

Participants: 4 LITs, 4 graduates, 2 Mirai no Mori staff, 5 sponsor volunteers

Adobe is a world leader in digitalization software, particularly in creative and documentation software. It has also been a continuous supporter for Mirai no Mori for the past few years and this time, they gave LIT and the graduates the opportunity to visit their office in Shinagawa. In a seminar room overlooking Tokyo Bay, they started with an explanation of the company. We learned about the industry and history of the company, as well as the products, departments, workstyle, and employee benefits, which gave participants a glimpse into what it’s like to work for the company. Next, we had a tour of the office, where we saw that it was designed to make working comfortable, with various meeting rooms and private spaces where you can work alone in a quiet environment.

During lunch, some of the employees shared their personal stories with us. They explained about their current work, including their departments, work content, team structure, and schedules. It was very easy to understand even for the students who have not had any employment yet. The employees also shared their personal backgrounds and careers, what they have learned through their experiences, and gave advice on how to achieve their dreams.

In the afternoon, they gave us a demonstration and a chance to try Adobe Express, a software that allows anyone to easily create various content. Each participant was given a computer and tried to use the AI ​​image generator to create illustrations. At first, they were struggling to write a complete instruction on the image for AI. However, after trying a few different ways and repeating the process, they were able to create images they were satisfied with, which were printed out, made into badges, and given to participants as souvenirs.

In the end, we all reflected on the program and shared our thoughts and what we had learned. This program allowed the participants to learn about the structure of a large company and see the conditions and environment in which employees work. Furthermore, they had an opportunity to play with the software using the latest technology, which allowed them to experience a new world and further broaden their perspective. Thank you to everyone at Adobe for providing such a valuable experience.