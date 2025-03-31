2025 Workplace Visit Program: Robert Half

Date: March 24, 2025

Place: Otemachi, Tokyo

Participants: 2 LITs, 2 graduates, 2 Mirai no Mori staff, 10 sponsor volunteers

Robert Half is one of the world’s largest human resources consulting companies, and in Japan, they provide specialized recruitment services. They also support Mirai no Mori in various ways, such as sponsoring the Back to Nature Program and participating in many charity events. This time, they gave LITs and the graduates the opportunity to visit their office in Otemachi.

After a brief self-introduction in a seminar room overlooking Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace, they started by giving us an explanation about the company itself, such as history, global scale, and the services it offers domestically. Next, the employees shared their personal backgrounds and careers. Learning about their various backgrounds, unique hobbies and lifestyles, gave participants refreshing perspectives on their future. The employees also gave advice on important values they have learned in their lives, which was a great inspiration for the participants who will be going out into society in a few years.

During lunch, participants were free to interact with the employees, and conversations could be heard all over the room. After lunch, we were given a tour of the office, where we were shown the actual work areas and various departments. The other employees were also very friendly, welcoming us even though they were in the middle of work and answering our questions.

After the office tour, we played a few fun games, and each one of us shared reflections on the day, concluding the program. In this program, the participants not only learned about the company and the industry, but also gained useful hints for their future from the employees and their experiences. Thank you to everyone at Robert Half for providing such a valuable learning opportunity.