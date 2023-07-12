KIWL 10th Anniversary Gala Report

Date: July 7, 2023

Location: Conrad Tokyo

Participants: 131 guests / 20 volunteers and Mirai no Mori interns / 3 special volunteer: pianist, singer and MC

Pro-bono photographers: Gordon Davis & Yasu Iijima

KIWL Anniversary Gala was held on July 7th at Conrad Tokyo in Shiodome. On the day of the event, more than 130 riders, supporters and partners gathered to cerebrate this special occasion, and amazing amount of 2.3 million yen was raised.

In the reception area before the doors opened, many guests were in big smiles to meet KIWL friends again after a long time, while listening to wonderful voices of Aimee Blackslegger and Philip Woo, the pianist.

We had an impactful opening with speeches by His Excellency The Dutch Ambassador to Japan, Mirai no Mori, YouMeWe, and KIWL co-founder Rob, and we once again congratulated KIWL on its 10th anniversary.

Afterward, all the guests enjoyed Conrad Tokyo’s wonderful dinner menu, and it was great to see them having a great time at each table. Under the motto of “get fit, give back,” game booths for cycling challenge, mini golf, and ring toss were set up at the venue, and guests were excitedly participating in each game in the aim of winning more raffle tickets for the winners.

The evening concluded with a live auction, silent auction, and raffle drawings, where guests had a great time winning a wide variety of prizes totaling more than 40 different amazing items.

“Participating in this event was an unforgettable experience. The game booth was also wonderful in the atmosphere of great excitement. I would like to participate and support such a worthwhile event. It was a lot of fun to do.” by guest “I am so grateful to be able to attend the Gala. The event was incredibly well organized and the raffles and auctions had lots of great prizes. Please support Mirai no Mori and make a positive impact. Cheers to KIWL!” by guest “This dinner party exceeded all my expectations. The game booth added a fun and social element, and the raffle and auction were full of great items. Such It was heartwarming to see the community come together to support such an important event.” by volunteer “The purpose of this event was to celebrate all that has been achieved over the last 10 years, meet friends old and new, have fun and continue to further the cause while we do. Thanks to the guests, the sponsors, the volunteers and the team at the Conrad, it was a success on all fronts. If you’re curious about joining the ride or becoming a sponsor next year, remember to sign up to KIWL newsletter or get in touch directly!” by Joe, organizer of Gala “The gala dinner was really the culmination of the last decade. To see all 10 jerseys displayed and meet riders from yesteryear brought back so many lovely memories. A truly unforgettable evening.” by Rob, co-founder of KIWL

This special Gala was a great success, thanks to the generous support of many companies and individuals. We would like to thank everyone who attended, donated, and supported the event, and we look forward to seeing you again at next event.