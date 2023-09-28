KIWL 500:5000 Cycling Challenge

The annual KIWL 500:5000 Challenge takes place from October 1st-31st, with participants challenged to ride at least 500kms and/or climb 5,000 meters of elevation during the month.

Ride anywhere, any time, on your own or in a group, at your own pace, any ability is welcome.

Event Period：October 1～October 31

Location：Anywhere

How to Participate:

We ask for a 5,000 yen donation to Mirai no Mori (Here is the donation link） Register a Strava account and join from here「KIWL 500:5000 2023」

For first time Strava users：https://www.strava.com/

Enjoy riding from October 1st！Ride progress will be accepted until October 31 12:00 am.

You will be entered into a fantastic prize draw if they achieve your discipline. You will be entered twice if you achieve both!

FOOTNOTE:

All participants take part at their own risk. KIWL and its members are not responsible for any injury or accident which occurs during the event. Please take the necessary precautions you would ordinarily do on all your activities. ALL participants MUST have a valid bicycle insurance in Japan. The event is not insured.