Imperial Palace Charity Walk

Are you looking for an opportunity to “get fit and give back” in the cherry blossom season?

Date: Friday, April 5th 3pm-8pm & Saturday, April 6th 10am-3pm

Location: Imperial Palace (meeting location pin will be shared before the event)

Participation Fee (donation): 5,000JPY (adults) / 3,000JPY (university students) / 2,000JPY (elementary school to high school students)

Choose a convenient time slot, 1 hour or more, walk around the Imperial Palace, and get a special KIWL t-shirt!

It is a great opportunity for your company teams, friends and families to enjoy the Sakura scenery to raise funds for the children in care homes.

To enter, register with this link with the following information ready!

Number of participants Time slot T-shirt sizes for everyone

We look forward to seeing many of you at the palace!

HOSTED BY:

Knights in White Lycra

Mirai no Mori

* For inquiries please contact: events@mirai-no-mori.jp