KIWL Charity Ride 2025 Report

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025 – Sunday, June 1, 2025

Place: Kanazawa

Participants: 44 KIWL riders, 7 support crew, 3 WildTame video crew, 5 graduates, 1 Mirai no Mori staff

The 2025 Knights in White Lycra (KIWL) Charity Ride brought together 44 riders, 7 support crew, and a shared mission to cycle over 100 kilometers per day in Ishikawa prefecture to raise funds for Mirai no Mori. Over four days, the riders powered through steep climbs, coastal roads, and emotional moments, not only supporting Mirai no Mori’s mission, but also the communities still recovering from the Noto disaster.

We kicked off the ride with a loop in Kanazawa that tested all-level cyclists. Spirits were high, legs were fresh (for now!), and the weather was perfect. Our own Executive Director, Kozue Oka, returned for her sixth ride, and seven support car drivers, including Mirai no Mori co-founder Jeff Jensen, kept everyone safe and motivated along the route.

Day 2 took riders on a 132km route from Kanazawa to the coastal town of Wajima. Although we were expecting rain and strong winds, we were fortunate to enjoy sunny skies throughout the day. The evening concluded with a special dinner where we were honored to be joined by the Mayor of Wajima, the President of the Noto Chamber of Commerce and a team from the British Chamber of Commerce in Japan- including its President. It was a meaningful gathering that reflected the spirit of giving back and the power of communities coming together.

On Day 3, before hitting the road to Nanao, riders made a special stop at a local children’s center in Wajima for a “World Snack Tour,” where riders, who, together, represent 8 nationalities, shared treats from around the globe. The children experienced unfamiliar flavors and became curious about where the riders were from. To top it off, the riders were warmly welcomed in Nanao by some of our program graduates- young adults who have become independent from the care homes- reminding everyone what this ride is really about.

The final ride back to Kanazawa was filled with joy, as program graduates and Mirai no Mori staff cheered on every rider at the finish line with high fives and big smiles. The celebration continued with a welcome party where graduates gave speeches in both English and Japanese, sharing their journeys with Mirai no Mori and the impact that KIWL has made on them.

A huge thanks to everyone who was part of another successful KIWL Charity Ride—riders, support crew members, donors and the communities who welcomed us so warmly.