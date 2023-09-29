KIWL GOGO Run/Walk Challenge

The KIWL Go-Go Run/Walk Challenge will be held in November!

All you have to do is run or walk at least 55kms in November.

You can participate in the Virtual event throughout the month of November、or the in-person event on November 12 (Sunday) at Futakotamagawa. You are also most welcome to join both!

Virtual Event

Date：From November 1～30

Location：Anywhere in the world

Challenge Details：Aim to achieve a running or walking distance of at least 55km (that is only 1.8km or 2,400 steps a day!)

Perks：Opportunity to be entered into a raffle for some amazing prizes（Participants will be entered automatically）

Details about the raffle here: https://www.kiwl.net/events/go-go-run

How to Participate

1．Registration Link https://forms.gle/LRiFwKMu9Jff7mS16

2．We ask for a donation of about 5,550 yen to be made to Mirai no Mori. For students in university or below we ask for a 2,000 yen donation. Donation Link: https://mirai-no-mori.jp/ja/supporting-through-kiwl/

3．In the month of November, record your running/walking distance with a smartphone app with GPS functionality.

4．Submit the total distance you have run/walked in November with a screen shot from your chosen tracking app.（We will send an email regarding the details of submission to the participants）

5．Take part in the prize drawing in December (details to be notified)

In-Person Event:（Futakotama Eco-Marathon 2023 Charity Special）

Date：November 12（Sunday）Check-in at 9:30 am

Location：Seta Picnic Square

〒213-0003 Kanagawa-ken, Kawasaki-city, Takatsu Ward, Tamagawa Next to the barbecue green space

Perks：Opportunity to be entered into a raffle for some amazing prizes.（Depending on your results you will be entered automatically）

Details about the raffle here: https://www.kiwl.net/events/go-go-run

How to Participate

Register through this moshicom website: https://moshicom.com/92572

*English-language registration assistance: ecomarathon@runningintokyo.com

We hope to see many of you join us to “Get fit & Give back”!

FOOT NOTE ：‍

All participants take part at their own risk. KIWL and its members are not responsible for any injury or accident which occurs during the event. Please take the necessary precautions you would ordinarily do on all your activities. Participants should have adequate health insurance in Japan, the event is not insured.