KIWL Imperial Palace Charity Walk 2024 Report

Date: April 5 & 6

Participants: 169 people + 10 Mirai No Mori volunteers + 1 Program Graduate + 4 LITs as volunteers

“KIWL Imperial Palace Charity Walk”, organized by KIWL (Knights in White Lycra) and Mirai no Mori, was held in the weekend with the full bloom sakura trees!

We are delighted to announce that a total of about 180 people, including Mirai no Mori program graduates and LITs as volunteers, came together and raised ¥770,000. This funds will be used to continue supporting the children in care homes through our outdoor programs.

The weather was cloudy and a little chilly on both days, but many participants seemed to be warming up as they enjoyed the scenery around the Imperial Palace while walking briskly. Some participants were with their colleagues after work, some brought their families, and some were joining new friends at the registration!

Mirai no Mori Program graduates and LITs also participated this time as volunteers. They are usually used to talking with children in the program, but it was very encouraging to see them trying their best at conversing with business people and others who need to communicate in English, even though they were a bit nervous about it. It was a good memory for them as they were able to reunite with people from companies they had met in the past and participate in the walk.

It was a wonderful opportunity for Mirai no Mori to directly express our gratitude to those who have helped us in various ways, thanks to KIWL. Thank you to everyone who took time out of their busy schedules to join us! We look forward to seeing you at future events!