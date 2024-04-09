Blog
KIWL Imperial Palace Charity Walk 2024 Report
Date: April 5 & 6
Participants: 169 people + 10 Mirai No Mori volunteers + 1 Program Graduate + 4 LITs as volunteers
“KIWL Imperial Palace Charity Walk”, organized by KIWL (Knights in White Lycra) and Mirai no Mori, was held in the weekend with the full bloom sakura trees!
We are delighted to announce that a total of about 180 people, including Mirai no Mori program graduates and LITs as volunteers, came together and raised ¥770,000. This funds will be used to continue supporting the children in care homes through our outdoor programs.
The weather was cloudy and a little chilly on both days, but many participants seemed to be warming up as they enjoyed the scenery around the Imperial Palace while walking briskly. Some participants were with their colleagues after work, some brought their families, and some were joining new friends at the registration!
Mirai no Mori Program graduates and LITs also participated this time as volunteers. They are usually used to talking with children in the program, but it was very encouraging to see them trying their best at conversing with business people and others who need to communicate in English, even though they were a bit nervous about it. It was a good memory for them as they were able to reunite with people from companies they had met in the past and participate in the walk.
It was a wonderful opportunity for Mirai no Mori to directly express our gratitude to those who have helped us in various ways, thanks to KIWL. Thank you to everyone who took time out of their busy schedules to join us! We look forward to seeing you at future events!
“I was a little nervous because it was my first time to participate as a volunteer in a charity event, but in the end I was able to enjoy the event while trying my best at speaking English! I’m also glad I was able to achieve my goal of increasing my Instagram followers!” by LIT
“Through volunteering for this event, I learned that there are so many people who support Mirai no Mori. I also had a hard time speaking English, which motivated me to study English harder from now on!” by LIT
“I am delighted to have participated in this Imperial Palace charity walk with everyone. Meeting the children from LIT and working with them was a wonderful experience. This event allowed me to speak with and interact with the LIT children, which I found incredibly meaningful. Also, it was an honor not only to help prepare for this event but to be a part of it. I’m glad to have been a part of learning how NPO works as well. Thank you!” by Intern
“I haven’t had many chances to get involved in something like this since moving to Tokyo, so to be given this opportunity to participate in an event like this with sakura trees is truly special. ” by participant
“Beautiful walk with a beautiful friend. It was nice to participate in this walk and feel a part of this community rather than just donating to a cause.” by participant
“I was very impressed with LITs. I was happy to see how they were brave enough to take on challenges and how they were enjoying themselves despite their nervousness.” by volunteer staff