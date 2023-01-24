KIWL IMPERIAL PALACE WALK/JOG

Are you looking for an opportunity to “get fit and give back” in the cheery blossom season?

Date: Friday, March 31st 3pm-9pm & Saturday, April 1st 9am-3pm

Location: Sakuradamon Gate, Imperial Palace (near Sakurada-mon station exit)

Participation Fee: 5,000JPY (adults) / 3,000JPY (university students) / 2,000JPY (elementary school to high school students)

Choose a convenient time slot, 1 hour or more, walk or jog around the Imperial Palace, and get a special 10th anniversary KIWL t-shirt! Great opportunity for your company teams, friends and families to enjoy the Sakura scenery to raise funds for the children in care homes.

To enter, register with this link with the following information ready!

Number of participants (adults, university students, elementary-high school students) Time slot T-shirt sizes for everyone

We look forward to seeing many of you at the palace!