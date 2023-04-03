KIWL Palace Walk Report

Date: March 31st & April 1st

Participants: 237 people + 6 Mirai No Mori volunteers + 2 Program Graduates as volunteers

The KIWL Imperial Palace Walk was a great success under clear spring skies!

A total of about 245 people, including Mirai no Mori program graduates as volunteers, came together and raised a total of ¥1,100,698. This will be used to create outdoor programs for children living in care homes.

On Friday, we had many participants who came to the event after work or during work. We were impressed by some runners from company running clubs finishing the loop so fast!

On Saturday, not only corporate groups but also many friends and family groups joined, and we were able to enjoy walking and viewing the cherry blossoms in the beautiful weather.

It was a wonderful opportunity for Mirai no Mori to directly express our gratitude to those who have helped us in various ways, thanks to KIWL.

Thank you to everyone who took time out of their busy schedules to join us! We look forward to seeing you at future event!

Special Thanks to t-shirts sponsor: Intralink

Special Thanks to KIWL sponsors’ teams: Platinum Training Consultants, ZenWorks, AP Advisors, Robert Walters, Wimbledon brewery, Robert Half, Boyd and Moore Executive Search, K&L Gates, Socious, Wild Tame