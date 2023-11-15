Date: November 12, 2023

Location: Futakotamagawa, Tokyo

Participants: about 50 participants, 5 volunteers, 6 LITs, 2 Graduates, 8 Mirai no Mori staff and interns

Pro-bono photographers: Gordon Davis & Satoshi Aoki

“KIWL x Mirai-no-Mori x Ecomarathon Go-Go Run & Walk Festival”, organized by KIWL (Knights in White Lycra) and Eco-marathon, was held in Futakotamagawa. It was a cold day with a hint of winter in the air, but about 50 participants came together to run 5 km, 10 km, and half marathon, with their best spirit. Mirai no Mori LITs and graduates joined as runners and volunteers to help make this event a successful one!

When the runners gathered, they each went to the registration and received their number. During the opening ceremony, the runners warmed up with yoga stretches, and then Juergen from eco-marathon performed his own warm-up to get everyone ready for the run!

At 11am, everyone started at the same time. With the help from volunteers at aid stations, runners enjoyed running with the various scenery around Futakotamagawa.

“It was the first time I ran a 10k and felt like it was fun to accomplish something.” by LIT “It was hard for me to run 10km for the first time, but I really enjoyed seeing different landscapes while running, and I was very happy to finish the run.” by LIT “I am glad that I was able to communicate with a lot of people, some of whom I hadn’t seen in a long time and some of whom I had never met before.” by Graduate “I am very happy that I was able to finish the half marathon first among the group! It was a great opportunity!” by participant “Wonderful teamwork with youngsters and veterans! Let’s make this thing grow!” by Juergen of the organizing team “Always a joy to do good work and raise funds for children in need!” by Manfred of the organizing team “This event was doubly special. First, it marked our return as an in-person gathering since the last pre-pandemic event in 2019. Second, it represented a milestone as the first time where LITs and graduates actively participated as both volunteers and runners in the event.” By Roger of the organizing team

We would like to thank everyone who participated in this event, as well as everyone who donated and supported us, and we look forward to seeing you again at our next event.