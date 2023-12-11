Mirai no Mori Winter Party 2023 Report

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Place: Warehouse TERADA B&C HALL (KEEN exhibition site)

Participants: about 130 people (including guests and volunteers)

Sponsor: KEEN

Pro-bono support: WildTame (welcome video) / Satoshi Aoki (photos) / Nayalan Moodley (video)

Catering: Farm Canning

Mirai no Mori Winter Party 2023, held for the first time in four years and celebrating our 10th anniversary, was a great success with so many guests and volunteers! This year’s party was a perfect opportunity to reminisce about the past 10 years and to raise a toast to the dreams of the children we serve.

After a welcome video by WildTame, the toast was led by our Chair, Dan! Then we had Kappy, one of our graduates, give a speech full of dreams! He has been participating in Mirai no Mori programs since he was in elementary school, and has been coming to Mirai no Mori as a graduate since this year after graduating from LIT. With his awesome camp spirit and his fun speech, the spirits of the audience were lifted.

The guests enjoyed a delicious and ethical dinner prepared by FARM CANNING, looking at our camp T-shirts and annual reports, and a raffle with about 30 prizes. The corn hole game provided by KEEN, a sponsor of this party, was especially popular, with people lining up to play it.

The audience participated in the Marubatsu Quiz, in which everyone was invited to compete for the grand prize of a pair of KEEN shoes! After the presentation of the prize to the winner, Hilda, board member and regional managing director of KEEN gave a speech about their CSR activities and message for Mirai no Mori team. Then we announced the top raffle prize of rafting experience voucher, and concluded the evening with a heartwarming speech by Jeff, vice-chair and co-founder of Mirai no Mori.

Thanks to everyone who attended and joined the raffle & corn hole, we were able to raise about 170,000 JPY, which will go directly into making our winter program unforgettable for our campers.

We would like to thank all the supporters, donors, and volunteers again for making this event possible.

As always, we truly appreciate all your support and look forward to creating even more great memories with you in coming years.

“Congratulations on your 10th anniversary! The venue was beautiful and with so much content, it was a lot of fun!” by Guest “It was my first time attending the Mirai no Mori Winter Party, and it was very impressive to see how many people are involved and supporting the Mirai no Mori with my own eyes.” by Graduate “I met many people I haven’t seen in a long time, and there were some things that brought me back to memories. It was really fun and I’m glad I came!” by Graduate “I could feel the atmosphere of the people involved in Mirai no Mori and the supporters, which made me want to support them even more in the future.” by Volunteer “I am so thankful to each one of the people who came to the party. My “Dream” came true through Mirai no Mori because of every single person who got involved and supported us. I must express my deepest appreciation to so many of them, whose collective efforts have brought us to this remarkable milestone. ” by Vice-chair and co-founder Jeff

★Raffle prizes donated by