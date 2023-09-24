Blog

Mirai no Mori Winter Party 2023

Please join as we celebrate our 10th anniversary at a very special event on December 7, 2023! 
 
This milestone in Mirai no Mori history is thanks to everyone contributed along the way: sponsors, program partners, care workers from care homes, program graduates & participants, camp volunteers and many others. And we want to celebrate with you all! 

This special 10th anniversary event will feature program graduates who will share their stories, a display of Mirai no Mori activities, and games for everyone to play. It is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces, learn more about Mirai no Mori, enjoy a fun night out with friends, and raise a toast to the dreams of the children we serve.
 
All proceeds will go to funding future Mirai no Mori outdoor programs, creating life-changing experiences for children.
 
More details and sign up form to come soon!
 
 
