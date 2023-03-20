One week only! Charity T-shirts and other items for sale!

In collaboration with JAMMIN, a Kyoto-based charity brand, original t-shirts and clothes are on sale now! The design is based on the image of Mirai no Mori’s activities. The sale will last for one week only, from Monday, March 20 to Sunday, March 26. Don’t miss this special chance!

CHECK OUT THE CHARITY ITEMS (Japanese only)

Please read the interview article about our work and Jeff, our co-founder and vice chair’s passion that inspired the design for the charity goods.

READ ARTICLE (Japanese only)