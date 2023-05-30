Partnership with the Knights in White Lycra 2023

We would like to highlight our fundraising partner for the year, the Knights in White Lycra. Founded in 2013 with the philosophy of “get fit and give back”, KIWL host charity cycle rides, golf event, futsal tournaments, pub quizzes and more to raise funds and awareness for marginalized children.

Since they started 10 years ago, KIWL have raised a collective ￥127 million with 108+ corporate sponsors for disadvantaged children in Japan.

They supported us in 2016 for Summer Camp, 2017 for Winter Camp, and 2018 for our Leader in Training program, and this special 10th anniversary year for both KIWL and Mirai no Mori, they are back again to partner with us to support our Graduate Program.

January – info session

Everyone who was interested in participating the ride came together to learn what the KIWL was all about. Some were experienced riders, some were new to cycling, and they were all inspired to the achievements of KIWL for the past 10 years.

February – registration and created teams

Those who decided to commit signed up to join the ride, and we had the most applicants in the history! According to their cycling levels and preferences, all the riders were divided into 8 groups, and started training for a 500km ride in June.

March – Place Walk

With everyone’s help, we welcomed a total of about 245 people, including Mirai no Mori program graduates as volunteers, and raised ¥1,104,698.

April – BBQ with program graduates

We had a special BBQ with KIWL, where 22 riders joined us with six graduates for a lovely day of food and celebration. This is when one of the graduates of our Leader in Training Program, Reina, was even gifted a road bike to participate in the final day of the four-day KIWL 500 km ride.

“I was surprised to receive a road bike. I had a lot of fun communicating with many people who talked to me and cheered me on. I’m going to train hard for June!”

May – Pub Quiz

With a packed house, numerous teams put their heads together to compete for the top prizes. The roughly 70 people who joined us raised a total of 164,000 JPY, and as always, it was a great fun night!

May – briefing session & grand depart party

The KIWL held an information session where riders were briefed on safety for the ride and a breakdown of the routes they will be taking.

Also, a grand depart party was held on the 24th, a week prior to the rideto send off our riders and celebrate the journey they have taken through their training to get here.

June – 500km ride

Please check out the SNS for the reports to see how the riders are doing!