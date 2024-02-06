Partnership with the Knights in White Lycra 2024

We are thrilled to announce that the Knights in White Lycra will once again be our fundraising partner for 2024. This collaboration marks a significant step towards our shared commitment to empowering and supporting children in need. KIWL is a dynamic group of cycling enthusiasts passionate about making a positive impact on society founded in 2013.

This renewed partnership brings together two organisations with a common vision: to provide opportunities and create lasting memories for children who face adversity. Knights in White Lycra’s dedication to charitable causes aligns seamlessly with Mirai no Mori’s mission to nurture the potential of every child, ensuring they have access to transformative experiences and a brighter future.

The Knights’ philosophy is to “get fit and give back” and they do this by hosting charity cycle rides, charity run event, pub quizzes and more to raise funds and awareness for marginalized children. To date, KIWL has raised 146.4 million for disadvantaged children in Japan.

We have an exciting program of events for 2024 and hope you will join us!

2024 Event Highlights

Friday, April 5th & Saturday, April 6th: Imperial Palace Charity Walk

October: Cycling challenge

November: Running challenge

2024 Event Details

January: Info session for 500km ride

February: Announcement of 500km ride teams

April: Imperial Palace Charity Walk

This cherry blossom season, we will again hold a charity Imperial Palace Charity Walk. Join us with your company team, family, and friends! Register HERE!