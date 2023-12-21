Special Care Home Visit

Date: December 19, 2023

Place: Chiba, Japan

Participants: 7 campers, 5 LITs, 1 graduate, 6 Mirai no Mori staff & interns, 21 sponsors

Sponsor: Morgan Stanley



Program:

On a chilly winter day just before the winter solstice, we had our third visit to a care home with Morgan Stanley volunteers. As in the past, the goal was for the energetic volunteers to have a lively time with the children, when the care workers are busy preparing for dinner.

With the request of the children, we played a game called “Tic Tac Toe,” which is also a popular activity at Mirai no Mori. It was very impressive to see the LITs preparing the court and practicing explaining the rules, before the volunteers arrived. Everyone enjoyed the game with a great leadership from LITs and finished the fun day with reflection time!

Thank you very much all the volunteers for your time!