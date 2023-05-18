Why do you support Mirai no Mori? vol.3 with Dave Paddock

Series #3 with Dave, co-founder of Mirai no Mori & president of English Adventure

As Mirai no Mori celebrates its 10th anniversary, we are pleased to interview our supporters from various fields to share their “thoughts” with you. As valued partners who have walked with Mirai no Mori, they share their encounters with Mirai no Mori, the appeal of Mirai no Mori’s outdoor programs, and more.

This interview features Dave Paddock, co-founder of Mirai no Mori and president of camp and outdoor education company, English Adventure. It was through his passion for working with children and outdoor education that led to increasing his circle of influence, thus, building Mirai no Mori. The love for children, regardless of background as well as being aware of the opportunities and support they crucially need, is the motivation for Dave’s continuous support.

What does being outdoors mean to you?

Personally, being outdoors is one of the best things for my heart and mind. During challenging times, it’s one of the best things I can do. There’s an idea in outdoor education that it’s important for children to be familiar with nature. When you really get to know nature, then you can start to love it. And anything you love, you will protect. Mirai no Mori plays an important role for these children. It is a part of the chain of all the people involved, including teachers and educators, that are going to support the children as they grow older and become lovers and protectors of nature.

How do you relate to Mirai no Mori?

Mirai no Mori came directly out of the passion and gratitude that Jeff and I brought to the questions of: what can we do with our skills and situation? How can we express gratitude for being able to live and work in Japan as we do? The children that we work with and that Mirai no Mori continues to work with are beautiful children like all children are. Working with them, we realized it was clear that they deserved various opportunities and support and we’re very lucky to be in a position to provide them with some of that.

What was the motivation for building Mirai no Mori in 2013?

One of the reasons why we started Mirai no Mori was the awareness that different people in society have different levels of access. One of the things I’m most proud of in my life is being part of the creation of Mirai no Mori because now hundreds of thousands of children are getting access to the outdoors and opportunities that they wouldn’t have had before. I’m really proud of that.

How are you keeping in touch with Mirai no Mori in the present?

My passion for what Mirai no Mori does has never changed at all. We, in English Adventure, support Mirai no Mori through the donations we receive when families register for English camps. We are indeed in a very fortunate place to be able to share our resources.

Is there anything especially unique about Mirai no Mori as an NPO in Japan?

It is incredible that Mirai no Mori is now 10 years old, stronger and in a better position than it has ever been. I think it’s also the quality of the people who support and work with Mirai no Mori that helped in its success. The team and supporters are very international as well. Being a non-profit and certified as nintei in Japan is very tough and requires a lot of diligence, precision and paperwork. It’s indeed very challenging.

Message for Mirai no Mori’s 10th-year-anniversary

Mirai no Mori deserves congratulations for thriving for 10 years and for serving so many children within that time. Thanks to this amazing and truly global community of staff, volunteers and supporters and sponsors who would put their hearts and resources together to make this happen. Everyone who has been part of Mirai no Mori deserves congratulations.