2019 Leader in Training program report #11

Date: Saturday, February 15th & Sunday, February 16th, 2020

Location: Kanagawa & Ibaraki

Program:

After a year of planning and preparing, it was finally the Final Project day. On the first day, they gathered at a port in Yokohama for an afternoon of fishing. It was first time for most of them, so it took a few tries to get used the gear and process, but soon, they were all fishing on their own. In the end they were able to catch over 60 Horse Mackerel. After the successful trip, it was time to prepare dinner with the fish they just caught. None of them had experience of preparing fish, but from prior research and some examples, and with teamwork, they were able to prepare a delicious meal. The next day, they headed to surf in Ibaraki prefecture. A lot of trash washed up onto this surf during the typhoon last year, and even though the city cleaned it up a little, there were still large piles on the beach. LITs looked through them to see the different items and the origin of those trash, most of which were plastic. There were many ups and downs during the planning for this project. They had to restarted from the beginning a few times and had difficulty keeping up the motivation, but they have finally done it. From just an idea to planning, researching, time managing, making schedule and reservations, as well as last minute adjustment on the day, it was full of new experiences and learning opportunities for all of them. In the project presentation next month, we will be hearing what they have learned from this project, and what they have achieved this year.

【NOTE】

The LIT graduation ceremony on Sunday, March 22nd is by invitation only. If you’re interested in attending, please contact us by email: info@mirai-no-mori.jp. * Please note that the main language for the ceremony will be in Japanese, and we will provide English translation support as necessary.