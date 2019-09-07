2019 Leader in Training program report extra edition: Grosvenor Limited office tour

Date: Friday, August 30th, 2019

Location: Grosvenor Limited Office in Tokyo

Program:

Grosvenor Limited has been a major supporter for the LIT program for the past few years, and they gave us an opportunity to visit their office in Tokyo.

3 students, including 2 current LITs, joined the visit to learn more about the industry. They started with the explanation of the real estate industry, and its many different segments and how they interact with the society and our lives. We then learned about Grosvenor, including many examples of their projects.

It was a very new and eye-opening to all of us. After a quick coffee break, few of their employees gave us their personal stories on their experiences and the career path, and answered many questions that students had. Those stories were especially valuable, as 2 of the students are in their final year and thinking about their own path.

It was a quick 3-hour visit, but we all learned something new, and will be taking home new perspective and possibilities for the future.

To everyone at Grosvenor, who made this visit possible, you very much for this amazing opportunity.