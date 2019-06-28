2019 Leader in Training program report extra edition: Morgan Stanley office tour

Date: Monday, June 24th, 2019

Location: Morgan Stanley Office in Tokyo

Program:

Morgan Stanley, a repeating sponsor for our Back to Nature Program, has invited 5 high school students from the children’s home, including 3 current LITs, to visit their Tokyo office.

They first showed us an office room with each desk having a multiple computer screens, then went into a meeting room to learn about the financial industries and corporations. Many aspects of the talk were unfamiliar to us and we all learned something new.

After many questions were answered, they got into smaller groups with employees of Morgan Stanley and were able to ask more personal questions, such as actual day-to-day tasks, their motivations, and their career. It was especially important for the final year students, as they are in the middle of deciding the direction about their own career.

It was a very quick 2hour tour, and some of them took home more questions than they first had, but it was a great opportunity for them to see and find out about a new world.

Thank you very much for an amazing tour!