2020 September Back to Nature: Rafting Program Report

Date: Saturday, September 5th
Location: Mitake
Participants: 9 campers, 3 care workers, 3 LITs, 9 Mirai no Mori staff, 2 LIT graduates

Sponsor: Persol Career

Program: 

On a hot sunny day in early September, we hosted a rafting weekend program, one of the favorite activities for our campers! Throughout the day, campers were showing Mirai no Mori 5 values (Courage, Kindness, Leadership, Respect, Responsibility).

“I showed leadership by sitting at the front of the boat, and it was so much fun getting splashed! I wanted to keep paddling more!” – camper

“I chose ‘Courage’ as my value, and I was so happy that I was able to jump from the rock into the river. But, I was too scared to swim down the river. I’m going to try again next year!” – camper 

“It was my first time rafting, and I was scared at first, but it turned out to be really fun! It made me realize that there are things that may look scary, but it’s actually fun if I try it.” – camper

We would like to thank everyone who made this special day possible.

