2020 Summer Day Program Report

Location: Mitake & Takao in Tokyo

Participants: 86 campers, 4 LITs, 31 care workers, and 8 MM staff & volunteers

Date: August 3-7, 10-12 (All one-day programs)

As an alternative to our usual sleep-away Summer Camps, we hosted Summer Day Programs in Tokyo in early August. Campers made the most of this time to be outside, embrace nature, play with their peers, and be as creative as possible. We had a variety of activities such as hiking, river play, nature crafts, many fun field games, and team activities. We had 8 program staff, most of which being repeat staff, and 4 Leaders In Training also joined to create a safe environment and lots of learning opportunities for the campers.

The original plan was to have 10 days of programs, but sadly due to staff illness and out of an abundance of caution, we wound up canceling the last 2 days, in accordance with our safety guidelines. However, we are very grateful that we were able to welcome 86 campers and 31 care workers over 8 days of programs. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic meant that we had to cancel our usual residential camps in favor of day camps, we saw many great moments in every camper, especially those who participated over multiple days. We believe that the programs had a positive impact on the children we serve. And for that, we would like to thank all the care workers, staff, sponsors and supporters for your continued support of Mirai no Mori.



“I had so much fun running around with my new friends. I am already looking forward to joining the next camps and programs!” – Camper



“It was really great to be able to bring children to the outdoor program during these restricted times. I felt the changes and development in children throughout the day. I will come back again!” – Care Worker



“I was happy to see a camper who has been with Mirai no Mori for 4 years. It was impressive to see him showing the leadership and being kind to his teammates, when he would have given up a few years ago. I could see him feeling comfortable and safe to challenge himself at Mirai no Mori.” – Program Staff



We were able to host this Summer program only with the full understanding of everyone involved. We are proud to say that all the participants had valuable learning experiences during these difficult times. With the safety of every participant being our top priority, we will continue to communicate with care homes and adapt our programs as necessary with their changing circumstances. And we will remain committed to our mission of serving children in care homes. Thank you very much for your support.